The Supreme Court is set to hear the appeal filed by the David Mark-led faction of the ADC against Nafiu Bala's group of the opposition party

In the appeal filed by the former Senate president, the factional ADC leader is asking the Supreme Court to grant an order to stay execution of the Court of Appeal's ruling on March 12

Mark is also asking the Supreme Court for two more injunctions amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, particularly after INEC's action on the party

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled Tuesday, April 14, for the hearing of the appeal filed by David Mark, the former Senate president and embattled factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), against the Nafiu Bala-led faction over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

In the appeal, the former Senate president is asking the apex court to grant an order that will stay the execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal that was delivered on March 12, 2025.

Supreme Court to hear David Mark's suit on ADC crisis Photo Credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

ADC matters before the Supreme Court

Realwan Okpanachi, counsel to the embattled ADC national chairman, urged the Supreme Court to grant the order to stay the execution of the appeal court judgment until the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Also, Channels TV reported that Mark is asking the Supreme Court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering the current national leadership structure of the ADC, which was constituted and represented by him, until it determines the matter before it.

He also prayed to the apex court to grant an order that will stay the further proceedings of the suit before Justice Nwita of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On September 4, 2025, the former Senate president appealed a ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court over an ex parte application filed by Nafiu Bala's faction.

The actual crisis in the ADC

The ADC has been confronted with a leadership crisis as two camps are laying claims to the leadership structure of the party. The crisis resulted in court orders and administration uncertainty on which faction has legitimate control of the national structure of the ADC.

The situation became more complicated when INEC derecognised David Mark as the national chairman of the ADC in its official records. The party leaders have criticised the electoral body and protested against the move.

Also, they have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu of orchestrating the move by INEC to derecognise the Mark faction of the ADC. Both INEC, APC and the presidency have denied the allegation.

The Mark-led national working committee protest was attended by chieftains of the coalition party, including former vice President Atiku Abubakar, the former governors of Osun, Anambra, and Rivers states, Rauf Aregbesola, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi.

However, there was a counter-protest by the Bala-led national working committee faction, asking the electoral body to recognise it as the authentic leader of the party.

David Mark approaches the Supreme Court over the ADC crisis Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Hayatu-Deen joins ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former PDP presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, became the latest political bigwig in Nigeria to join the coalition party, ADC.

The PDP chieftain's defection to the ADC was announced in a statement by his media office on Sunday, April 12.

Hayatu-Deen's defection came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, where two factions are laying claim to the opposition party's leadership.

Source: Legit.ng