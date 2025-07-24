The All Progressives Congress, Osun State Chapter, rejected Governor Ademola Adeleke's bid to join the party.

The state chapter of the party alleged that Governor Adeleke's attempted defection to the APC is driven by fear of losing the 2026 re-election

Osun APC gives powerful reasons why it rejected the governor's several attempts to join the party, despite having met with President Bola Tinubu

Osogbo, Osun State - The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has declined Governor Ademola Adeleke's bid to join the party, citing his perceived political liability and the potential to undermine the party's credibility due to his controversial track record.

The Osun APC declined Gov Adeleke's bid to join the party, citing his perceived political liability and the potential to undermine the party's credibility. Photo credit - @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Speculations had been on for weeks about Governor Adeleke's attempted defection to the APC, amid reports of his multiple attempts to secure a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, reportedly seeking endorsement for the move, as well as get the party's slot for re-election, as reported by Daily Trust.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Adeleke and the Osun State chapter of the People's Democratic Party's leadership announced on Tuesday, July 22, that they would remain in the political party, citing perceived hostility from APC members as a key reason.

APC statement on attempted defection

Reacting in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 23, the state chairman of APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, accused the PDP leadership of misleading the public and alleged that Adeleke’s interest in joining APC was driven by fear of defeat in the 2026 gubernatorial polls.

He described the Osun PDP as a “leprous house,” stating that reputable politicians had distanced themselves from the party since 2023 due to corruption and ineffective leadership.

He defined Adeleke’s attempted defection as “deceptive and self-serving,” alleging it was aimed at using the APC as a haven ahead of the next election.

“Osun citizens are tired of Governor Adeleke and cannot wait to reject him at the polls. Little wonder the masses trooped out in their thousands yesterday in Osogbo and across the state to celebrate the roadblocks to his unholy efforts to migrate to the APC,” Lawal said.

The Osun APC declined Gov Adeleke's bid to join the party, citing his perceived political liability and the potential to undermine the party's credibility. Photo credit - @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Adeleke addresses the defection claim

Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has debunked claims about his possible defection to the ruling APC.

In a post shared on his X page on Saturday, July 5, Governor Adeleke reiterated that he remains a loyal member and leader of the PDP in Osun State.

Addressing speculations about his defection to the ruling APC, Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP as the platform that has allowed him to serve, and he has also been endorsed for the upcoming second-term elections in 2026.

Osun PDP endorses Tinubu for re-election

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke and the members of the PDP in Osun State, in a significant twist of events, have endorsed President Tinubu as their candidate for the 2027 general election.

Governor Adeleke confirmed this in a post shared via his X page on Tuesday, July 22. He tweeted: “Our party in Osun has also endorsed President @officialABAT for re-election in 2027, recognising him as a proud son of our state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng