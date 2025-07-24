In a dramatic twist, a former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state

In a copy of his resignation letter made available to the press on Thursday, July 24, Olusoka-Eleka cited one major reason for leaving the PDP in Ekiti state

Ahead of the 2027 elections, multiple sources within his political family disclosed the next party Olusoka-Eleka may join

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former deputy governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Ayo Fayose’s ex-deputy governor resigns from the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti state. Image of Fayose for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

Source: Facebook

Olusola-Eleka revealed this in a letter dated July 24, addressed to the Okeruku Ward 2 chairman in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state.

The ex-deputy governor hinged his decision on the party’s failure to provide a platform for credible opposition and leadership in the country.

As reported by The Nation, Olusola-Eleka, served as the deputy governor between 2014 and 2018 under the former governor Ayodele Fayose-led administration.

Sources reveal that Olusoka-Eleka may join Atiku Abubakar's ADC coalition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Part of the resignation letter reads:

“I remain deeply grateful for the trust and responsibilities vested in me. However, after deep consultations and reflection, I have concluded that the party has significantly derailed from the path of constructive opposition and credible leadership that once defined its identity. Consequently, I find it difficult to continue associating with the PDP in its current state,” it added.

Olusoka-Eleka may join ADC - Sources

Although Olusoka-Eleka did not disclose his next political destination, but multiple sources within his political family revealed he may join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku finally dumps PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation from the PDP.

Atiku, who twice flew the PDP’s presidential flag in 2019 and 2023, formally notified his ward chairman in Adamawa state of his exit on July 16, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and accusing the party of drifting away from its founding ideals.

Read more about politicians and defections here:

Defection: Ortom rejects Atiku's coalition

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, said he will not be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ortom, during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today, on Monday, July 21, asserted that while others are free to associate with any coalition, he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng