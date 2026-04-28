Senator Nenadi Usman has been elected as the substantive national chairman of the Labour Party at its 2026 national convention in Umuahia

Iheanacho Obioma and Hilda Dokubo also emerged as national secretary and national women leader respectively

Governor Alex Otti praised the credible conduct of the convention and urged the new leaders to focus on reconciliation and unity ahead of the primaries

The Labour Party has elected Senator Nenadi Usman as the substantive national chairman of the party.

Usman, who previously served as caretaker national chairman, was elected on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, during the party’s national elective convention held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Labour Party elects Senator Nenadi Usman as national chairman in Umuahia convention. Photo credit: LabourParty/x

Source: Twitter

Other leaders elected

Accoridnf to PUNCH, alongside Usman, Iheanacho Obioma was elected as national secretary, while Hilda Dokubo emerged as national women leader.

The convention adopted the consensus method and the affirmative mode to elect the new party leaders.

Governor Alex Otti commends credible convention

Governor Alex Otti praised the chairman of the National Congress and Convention Committee, Ginger Onwusibe, and the Secretary, Salisu Muhammad, for conducting a credible national convention. He described Usman as a woman of integrity and congratulated her and other newly elected members of the National Working Committee.

Otti urged them to prepare for the tasks ahead, saying:

“I’m happy that we elected people who understand what is expected of them and parts of Nigeria were represented. Reconciliation and integration of all members of the party is another task before you; ensure that nobody is left behind. Go on a reconciliation drive, sit down and make our people know that they are recognized. This is a game of numbers; we need as many people as possible.

"Very soon, the primary election will be conducted. It’s also part of your job to ensure that we have a rancour-free primary before the campaign and election, but I know you are capable of delivering.”

Usman pledges to grow the party

In her acceptance speech, Usman thanked delegates for their confidence and promised not to betray their trust. She also appreciated Governor Otti for supporting her in a role often regarded as exclusive to men in Nigeria.

She said:

“We shall do everything to make the party grow and make you proud. For you to trust me to take over this job, I will not let you down. I just want to ask for your maximum cooperation because the job of building a party is not an individual affair.”

The election of Senator Nenadi Usman marks a significant milestone for the Labour Party, with emphasis on reconciliation, inclusivity, and preparation for upcoming primaries. Her leadership is expected to strengthen the party’s unity and growth ahead of future political contests.

Governor Alex Otti commends Labour Party convention for credible leadership selection. Photo credit: AlexOtti/x

Source: Facebook

Otti’s aide dumps Labour Party for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iheanyi Chinasa, the National Assembly Liaison Officer to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chinasa’s defection is considered significant given his strategic role in the Labour Party-led administration in Abia State. Otti’s aide served as a link between the state government and federal lawmakers.

Source: Legit.ng