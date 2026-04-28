Obafemi Awolowo University has directed students to proceed on a three-week mid-semester break after protests disrupted activities on campus

Demonstrations over transportation and welfare concerns led to blocked roads and safety risks within and around the university

Students demanded urgent solutions to transport delays, accommodation issues and e-portal challenges

Obafemi Awolowo University has ordered students to vacate campus for a three-week mid-semester break after protests disrupted activities and raised safety concerns.

The directive followed demonstrations by students over transportation difficulties and broader welfare issues.

OAU ordered a three week break after protests over transport, housing and e-portal issues. Photo: OAU

Source: Facebook

The decision was announced in a statement by the institution’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, who said the move received Senate approval after tensions escalated.

“The Senate of the University has approved that the students proceed on a mid-semester break for a period of three weeks, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Protests disrupt campus activities and movement

University authorities said the protests led to blocked access roads and reports of harassment involving road users. Efforts to calm the situation did not succeed, Punch reported.

Management noted that the development created risks for both students and members of the public.

The break is expected to create space for discussions between the school and key stakeholders. Officials said restoring order and addressing concerns raised by students remain priorities during the period.

Students cite transport, housing challenges

The protests were organised by the Students’ Union after a congress endorsed the action.

Participants demanded urgent intervention on transportation delays, accommodation concerns and technical issues affecting the school’s e-portal.

“The demonstration shall be conducted peacefully… with the intention to block major roads and gates leading to the campus until our demands are met,” the resolution stated.

Students also raised concerns about evacuation plans from Awolowo Hall and delays linked to registration and access to academic records.

Complaints intensified after the introduction of compressed natural gas buses donated by Oluremi Tinubu. While intended to improve mobility, students said the rollout led to long queues and further disruption.

OAU explains why Peter Obi’s lecture venue was rejected

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, said the approval for the proposed venue for Peter Obi’s lecture was declined due to short notice by the organisers.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate was scheduled to deliver a keynote lecture at the university by 9 am on Saturday, April 25, 2026, before proceeding to Ibadan for an opposition parties’ summit.

The former Anambra state governor was later informed that the event had been called off. Obi said the incident was not isolated, noting that similar cancellations had occurred more than 10 times.

Reacting to Obi’s allegation, the institution’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the organisers failed to provide adequate details about the event and the guest until Friday, a day before the programme.

OAU publishes salaries of lecturers, professors, GAs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has disclosed the salaries of its academics, including the salary range of graduate assistants.

This was contained in the institution's 2025 advertisement for teaching and non-teaching positions.

Source: Legit.ng