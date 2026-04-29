Breaking: Atiku Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Ex-Gov of Rivers Ahead of 2027, V
- Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, held a closed-door strategic meeting with former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi ahead of the 2027 elections
- The ADC coalition reaffirmed its unity and commitment to defending democracy following the high-level political talks
- The coalition stated it would confront what it described as impunity of the APC-led federal government decisively and lawfully
FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has concluded a closed-door meeting with former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as political consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.
Meeting signals growing political alignment
The meeting, described as strategic, is seen as part of ongoing efforts by key political actors to build alliances and consolidate support ahead of the next electoral cycle.
Details of the discussions were not made public, but the engagement is believed to centre on political collaboration and future plans.
ADC coalition reaffirms unity
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Following the meeting, a statement highlighted the position of the coalition, emphasising unity among its members.
“The ADC coalition remains united and resolute. The alignment is firm, and our collective commitment to defending democracy is unwavering.”
Strong stance against APC-led government
The statement also conveyed a firm stance against the current administration, pledging lawful opposition to what it described as governance issues.
“The impunity of the APC-led federal government will be confronted decisively and lawfully, and it will not stand.”
Political consultations ahead of 2027
The development underscores increasing political activity among opposition figures as alignments and strategies begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.
Further details are expected as consultations continue among major political stakeholders.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944