Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, held a closed-door strategic meeting with former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi ahead of the 2027 elections

The ADC coalition reaffirmed its unity and commitment to defending democracy following the high-level political talks

The coalition stated it would confront what it described as impunity of the APC-led federal government decisively and lawfully

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has concluded a closed-door meeting with former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as political consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

Meeting signals growing political alignment

Breaking: Atiku Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Ex-Gov of Rivers Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

The meeting, described as strategic, is seen as part of ongoing efforts by key political actors to build alliances and consolidate support ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Details of the discussions were not made public, but the engagement is believed to centre on political collaboration and future plans.

ADC coalition reaffirms unity

Following the meeting, a statement highlighted the position of the coalition, emphasising unity among its members.

“The ADC coalition remains united and resolute. The alignment is firm, and our collective commitment to defending democracy is unwavering.”

Strong stance against APC-led government

The statement also conveyed a firm stance against the current administration, pledging lawful opposition to what it described as governance issues.

“The impunity of the APC-led federal government will be confronted decisively and lawfully, and it will not stand.”

Political consultations ahead of 2027

The development underscores increasing political activity among opposition figures as alignments and strategies begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Further details are expected as consultations continue among major political stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng