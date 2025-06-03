Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, his nephew and afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, as well as his father, Adedeji Adeleke, have visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.

The Adelekes' visit to the president came amid the report that the governor was planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure his second term in office in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun.

Here are the pictures from the visit:

Source: Legit.ng