2027 Election: “Why Adeleke Is Begging to Join APC,” Omisore Speaks, Video Trends
- A former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke is struggling, hence his efforts to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress
- In a trending interview on Wednesday, Omisore described Governor Adeleke as a political orphan
- Omisore also accused Adeleke of begging top APC stalwarts, including a southern governor, to allow him to join the party
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Amid the speculation surrounding Governor Ademola Adeleke’s political future, former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has described the governor as a political orphan.
Adeleke is struggling - Omisore alleges
According to Omisore, Governor Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is reportedly considering joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The politician made this assertion when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, July 16.
When asked if the speculation about Adeleke’s move to the APC is good news to him, he said he is not aware of that.
Omisore also alleged that Governor Adeleke is begging APC stalwarts, including a southern governor, to allow him to join the party.
“I’m not aware, but the point is that when you want to come to a party, there must be a willing section of the party members, you must come to the home because politics is very local. What are they bringing to the party? In the 2022 election, APC garnered 375,000 votes, PDP had 403,000 votes, and the difference between them was 3.97 percent. This 3.97 percent includes those that worked against the party like former governor, Aregbesola and other leaders of PDP who have all moved to APC now.
“For the past three years, he has been governing that state, with no single decampee of APC to PDP. Meanwhile, one over seventh of PDP members have moved to APC, which you know, of course, Alhaji Isa Oyedokun, Dayo Babayemi, Hon. Wole Oke and others are still coming.
“As a governor, you are popular enough to take another party. The governor of Abia has now left the APC for a new party. Why do you want to force yourself on the party? Why is the governor (Adeleke) begging to enter the party? He is struggling, begging and fighting (to join APC),” he said.
Omisore's statement came on the heels of Adeleke’s recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Watch Omisore's full interview below;
Read more stories on the APC, PDP, ADC coalition:
- 2027 elections: Over 1,000 PDP members shun ADC, defect to APC in Osun, “We cannot remain orphans”
- 2027: Former minister, ex-governor’s wife dump PDP for Atiku-led coalition ‘ADC’
- Delta gov Oborevwori, Okowa collapse PDP structure into APC
Adeleke breaks silence on dumping PDP
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, denied claims about his rumoured defection to the ruling APC.
Contrary to speculations making the rounds regarding his second term bid in 2027, Governor Adeleke also reaffirmed his membership of the PDP.
The governor spoke on Saturday, July 5, as he further assured the people of Osun state of his mandate and five-point agenda.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.