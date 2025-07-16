A former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke is struggling, hence his efforts to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress

In a trending interview on Wednesday, Omisore described Governor Adeleke as a political orphan

Omisore also accused Adeleke of begging top APC stalwarts, including a southern governor, to allow him to join the party

Amid the speculation surrounding Governor Ademola Adeleke’s political future, former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has described the governor as a political orphan.

Governor Ademola Adeleke's alleged defection to the ruling APC has sparked fresh debate in Osun state. Photo credit: Osun state government

Adeleke is struggling - Omisore alleges

According to Omisore, Governor Adeleke, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is reportedly considering joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The politician made this assertion when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, July 16.

When asked if the speculation about Adeleke’s move to the APC is good news to him, he said he is not aware of that.

A former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has explained the reason why Adeleke is planning to move to the APC. Photo credit: Iyiola Omisore

Omisore also alleged that Governor Adeleke is begging APC stalwarts, including a southern governor, to allow him to join the party.

“I’m not aware, but the point is that when you want to come to a party, there must be a willing section of the party members, you must come to the home because politics is very local. What are they bringing to the party? In the 2022 election, APC garnered 375,000 votes, PDP had 403,000 votes, and the difference between them was 3.97 percent. This 3.97 percent includes those that worked against the party like former governor, Aregbesola and other leaders of PDP who have all moved to APC now.

“For the past three years, he has been governing that state, with no single decampee of APC to PDP. Meanwhile, one over seventh of PDP members have moved to APC, which you know, of course, Alhaji Isa Oyedokun, Dayo Babayemi, Hon. Wole Oke and others are still coming.

“As a governor, you are popular enough to take another party. The governor of Abia has now left the APC for a new party. Why do you want to force yourself on the party? Why is the governor (Adeleke) begging to enter the party? He is struggling, begging and fighting (to join APC),” he said.

Omisore's statement came on the heels of Adeleke’s recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Watch Omisore's full interview below;

