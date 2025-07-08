Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vowed to resume her legislative duties on Tuesday, July 8

This was after the Federal High Court in Abuja last Friday ordered her reinstatement and held that her suspension was unconstitutional

Emerging reports disclosed that tension is mounting at the National Assembly as the Senate leadership may be heading for a face-off with Natasha, who vowed to attend Tuesday's plenary

There is palpable fear that the Senate leadership may clash with the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her threat to attend the plenary today, Tuesday, July 8.

"I’ll resume at senate on Tuesday," Natasha vows

As reported by The Punch, the upper chamber is, however, bracing for a showdown and insisted that it would not take any official action on the matter until Tuesday, after the review of the Certified True Copy of the court’s pronouncement.

In a trending video, Akpoti-Uduaghan had told her jubilant supporters that she would resume her legislative activities in the Red Chamber on Tuesday.

The senator also expressed gratitude to her constituents for standing by her, following the favourable court judgment that reaffirmed her position in the Senate.

She said:

“I thank you for your support. I am glad we are victorious today. We shall resume in the Senate on Tuesday by the grace of God.”

CTC: "We’re yet to be served," Senate speaks

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last Friday ruled that her six-month suspension from the Senate was excessive, unconstitutional, and a violation of the rights of her constituents.

The court ordered her immediate reinstatement.

However, the Senate has said it has yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment that reportedly ordered the recall of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the Senate, said that the CTC would allow the Red Chamber to ascertain the controversies surrounding the judgment.

Akpabio: Natasha told to pay N5m fine

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday found Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, guilty of contempt over a satirical post she made in defiance of a court order.

Justice Binta Nyako in the trial court, in her judgment, explained that the embattled senator went against the court order when she published a satirical apology against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

As part of the ruling, the court consequently ordered the suspended senator to publish an apology within seven days. The apologies should be done in two national dailies as well as on her Facebook page.

As of Monday evening, July 7, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan was yet to publish the apology in two national dailies and on her Facebook page.

