Frank Edwards recently dropped a cryptic comment about a relationship while lamenting what he was going through

The gospel singer's post sparked rumours about his wedding, with some fans sharing bold claims

Recall that in 2024, Frank Edwards was at the centre of public discussion after his colleague Moses Bliss got married

Popular gospel singer Frank Edwards has left many of his fans and supporters talking after he hinted at his relationship status.

In a post via his official Facebook page on Monday, April 27, 2026, Edwards lamented how it was difficult to keep a relationship without tolerance.

Gospel Singer Frank Edwards sends message to fans regarding relationship and tolerance. Credit: frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

He wrote,

"Brooooo!!!! Relationship is not for the weak if you really want it to work! You have to TOLERATE!!!!!!!!!!!! O boy Franklin Ugochukwu Edwards! You don enter."

While the unmarried gospel singer did not reveal if he was talking about a relationship with a female partner, many of his fans and followers have read meaning to the post, with many sparking rumours about a forthcoming wedding.

Recall that Edwards made headlines in 2024 after turning to prayer following his colleague and friend Moses Bliss' announcement to marry Marie as his wife.

Also in 2025, the singer caused a buzz after he dropped an exciting hint about his plans to tie the knot.

The singer made this known during an exchange with another singer named Tunde Praise, who reacted to a video of Edwards stepping into one of his cars.

A screenshot of Frank Edwards' social media post about his relationship is below:

Fans read meaning to singer Frank Edwards' cryptic post about relationship. Credit: frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Frank Edwards' cryptic comment about relationship

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

JP Cindy commented:

"I talk am say that beautiful lady he posted that day na she oooo."

Michael Yagazie reacted:

"So Frank Edwards Page finally you don enter relationship, that means there are more good news to come like wedding announcement."

Gabriel Jennifer reacted:

"Sir manage ooo cus this year is your year!!!"

God'shope Winner John said:

"OYO for those wey dey clueless… Anyways that dream I had 3years ago of me supplying you kuli kuli,peanut burger and plantain chips for your wedding e don dey come to pass be that ooo. Congratulations big brother Frank Edwards Page in advance."

EL Vivian Ezeh said:

"Sir are you indirectly telling us that, you are giving us a wife soon."

Daniel DumbariOrkan reacted:

"They have finally gotten man of God . chai . it will do you like say you want to kpai but you will not . is that clear ,???"

Fikhe Sylvanus said:

"Sir abeg manage this relationship well we want to chop rice this year o abeg!"

Ubok-Abasi Edikan commented:

"Naso dem dae post o before you know it, pre-wedding pictures don full everywhere. Nobody fit deceive me."

Frank Edwards warns fans against trekking

Legit.ng previously reported that the gospel singer discouraged a fan who expressed willingness to trek from Abeokuta, Ogun state, to Lagos state just to see him.

In a viral social media post, the fan promised to come to see the singer at his residence in Lagos.

Reacting, Edwards told the fan not to leave his base, revealing he was not currently in the country.

Source: Legit.ng