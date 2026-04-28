Lagos state government has rubbished the report, asking Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resign, as completely false

The governor's aide, Gboyega Akosile, assured the public of Sanwo-Olu's good health

Akosile recalled that the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, visited Sanwo-Olu to confirms intention to run for the 2027 governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Lagos State government has dismissed a report alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been “ordered to resign on health grounds” with the Deputy Governor set to take over.

Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign, stating that the report is false in its entirety.

Lagos govt urges public to disregard claims of Sanwo-Olu's resignation. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

Akosile said Governor Sanwo-Olu is in good health and sound mind.

He stated this via his X handle @gboyegaakosile on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

“We have noted with concern a false report by Sahara Reporters alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been “ordered to resign on health grounds” with the Deputy Governor set to take over.

“This report is false in its entirety. Nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign-this is another fake news, which has become a pattern of Sahara Reporters. Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in good health, of sound mind, and is actively discharging his duties as Governor of Lagos State.”

Akosile recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu received Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat during a courtesy visit on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Hamzat visited Sanwo-Olu to formally notify him of his intention to contest for the 2027 Lagos state governorship election.

The governor’s aide said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, which is customary.

He urged the public to disregard the report and treat it as fake news in its entirety.

Nigerians react to report asking Sanwo-Olu to resign

@JournalistsAga3

Denial of fake news is NOT enough. The Lagos State Govt @followlasg should do the needful and take the matter to court. Enough of false narratives in the media. @jidesanwoolu, @drobafemihamzat.

@cute_visual

I can tell you for free that the story is true, and we will see it play out in a few days or months.

@Aimasikho

Is it hard to get these people arrested and charge them in court to face the music? Is it that hard??

@abimbolasuccess

It’s just a matter of days; we’ll know who is lying. You defended Achimugu's affairs with Jide until @officialEFCC burst her and in a matter of days Jide’s immunity will elapse and he’ll then dance to the tune. We are patient here, we’ll wait.

@Teekay4lyf1

When they write long epistles like these to deny an allegation, what about? how that story unfolds.

Akosile says nobody has asked Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu to resign. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

2027 elections: Sanwo-Olu announces anointed successor

Recall that Babajide Sanwo-Olu endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 Lagos governorship race.

Stakeholders, including Musiliu Obanikoro and Ganiyu Solomon, reached a consensus backing Hamzat after a closed-door meeting in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu praised Hamzat’s loyalty and experience while acknowledging Bola Ahmed Tinubu for shaping their political journey.

Speaker Obasa names next Lagos governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that the next Lagos state governor is Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

Hamzat, the current deputy governor of the state, had been in the system since the administration of Bola Tinubu as governor in 1999.

However, Obasa posited that President Bola Tinubu endorsed Hamzat's candidacy as the APC flagbearer in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng