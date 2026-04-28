Senator Shehu Sani, the activist turned politician, has announced that he has picked the form of the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

Sani was a member of the Eighth Senate but lost his re-election in the 2019 elections after his rift with the then-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Shehu Sani plans to return to the Senate in 2027 Photo Credit: @ShehuSani_Media

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng