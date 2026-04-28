Breaking: Senator Shehu Sani Declares Fresh Political Ambition
Senator Shehu Sani, the activist turned politician, has announced that he has picked the form of the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.
Sani was a member of the Eighth Senate but lost his re-election in the 2019 elections after his rift with the then-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng