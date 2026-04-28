A Nigerian man has shared how his female neighbour, who often cooked for him, sent him an expensive birthday wishlist

The birthday wishlist included items like an iPhone, iPad, N300k cash, shop rent, and a paid trip

The man expressed shock over the demands, sparking reactions and humorous comments from social media users

A young man was left speechless after a female neighbour who cooks regularly for him sent him an absurd birthday wishlist.

In an X post, shared on April 27, 2026, the young man, @GloriousGod01, narrated the event that led to the female neighbour of his, identified as Chidera, requesting some items for him to fulfil ahead of her birthday.

A man is left speechless after the lady who cooks free food for him sends him her birthday wishlist. Photo credit: JohnnyGreig, Cultura Creative/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, he and the lady became somehow close to each other the day she came to charge her phone inside her house. From then onwards, the lady began preparing food and giving him some portion when he returned from work.

Man reacts following neighbour's birthday wishlist

A certain day then came where, during their chat on WhatsApp, the lady informed him that her birthday was in a few days' time. Some texts later, she decided to send him a birthday wishlist.

The birthday wishlist contained many items that made him wonder how he got himself involved with the neighbour from the beginning.

A Nigerian man shares the WhatsApp chat he had with his female neighbour. Photo credit: Olasunkanmi Ariyo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said in his tweet:

"So, there's this lady who moved into my compound a few months ago but we only started talking just last month.

We became somehow close and sometimes, before I return from work, she must have prepared food for me with her money and even rushes to welcome me (all these started after the first day she came to charge her phone inside my house though).

Today, she texted me, informing me of her birthday and sent her wishlist.

How do we pass this stage please? 😂

Above all, love God."

After speaking about the situation, he leaked the message he had with her that contained the birthday wishlist. This are some of the items on the wishlist;

"iPad Air m3, Refrigerator, N300k cash or transfer, Shop rent, iPhone 16 pro max 512gb, paid trip to Abuja by air, a good generator or AC, Data subscription for 6-month plans, Good quality hair, tripod, led 3800 pro, money bouquet, more money."

Reactions as lady sends wishlist to neighbour

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@kenkenlewu said:

"Happy married life 😂😂😂

I no just understand where you dey always see these girls."

@creative_yua said:

"It's a wishlist. Just tell her to keep wishing."

@yung_choice_ said:

"Bro the cheapest wishlist here na 75k and she want make you fulfilled like 4 of her wish? 😂 😂. Make she just carry gun. 😂"

@kingwizzi_tweet said:

"Since she's been generous to you for the few times you've seen . Just do as you can doe her birthday. Anything on the wish list you could afford."

See his tweet below:

Lady shares chat with "churchy" girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared his experience with a female member of Deeper Life Bible Church, who he was interested in.

According to the man, he collected the lady's phone number, only to receive a crazy WhatsApp message from her early in the morning the next day.

Source: Legit.ng