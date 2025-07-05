A Federal High Court ruled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension was excessive and deprived Kogi Central of representation

The Senate said she won't be reinstated until she publishes a court-ordered apology and pays a ₦5 million fine for contempt

Senate legal counsel insisted the judgment affirms its right to discipline members, noting the court gave no binding order for reinstatement

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has stated it will not immediately reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following a Federal High Court verdict nullifying her six-month suspension.

Justice Binta Nyako, who delivered the ruling on Friday, July 5, described the suspension as excessive and ruled that it deprived the people of Kogi Central their constitutional right to representation.

Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for alleged gross misconduct after a heated confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Tensions escalated when the senator accused Akpabio of punishing her for rejecting his alleged sexual advances, an accusation he denied.

The court ruled that while the Senate has powers to discipline members, it must not infringe on citizens’ representation rights.

Justice Nyako criticised the Senate’s Standing Rules and Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers & Privileges Act, for lacking a clear limit on suspension duration.

Contempt ruling and fine for Akpoti-Uduaghan

Despite ruling in her favour on the suspension, the court found Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt. This stemmed from a satirical apology she posted on Facebook on 27 April, which the court linked to the ongoing case.

Justice Nyako ordered the senator to publish a formal apology in two national newspapers and on Facebook within seven days. She also imposed a ₦5 million fine, Punch reported.

Senate says reinstatement depends on compliance

Reacting to the ruling, Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu said Akpoti-Uduaghan would not be reinstated until she complies fully with the court’s directives.

“The court hasn’t taken away the Senate’s right to discipline members,” Adaramodu noted.

He added:

“It’s now up to her to apologise as directed. Once she does that, the Senate will sit and determine the next steps.”

He emphasised that the Senate will assess the content of the apology before making a final decision, as reported by Leadership.

Legal counsel says ruling validates Senate's powers

The Senate counsel Paul Dauda, SAN, called the court’s decision a partial victory.

He pointed out that the court upheld the Senate’s authority to discipline its members and penalised Akpoti-Uduaghan for contempt.

“There was no direct order for reinstatement. The judge only remarked that the suspension might have been excessive, but it was not a binding order. We’ll review the full judgment and respond accordingly," Dauda clarified.

