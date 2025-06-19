Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal tussle initiated by the federal government has commenced hearing at the Federal High Court

Obi Ezekwesili, the former Minister of Education, who witnessed the hearing on Thursday, June 19, said that the federal government asked the court to send the senator to prison

However, the former minister disclosed that the court declined the prayer of the federal government lawyers and granted bail to Senator Natasha

The former minister made the claim while narrating what transpired at the court on Thursday, June 19, and accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of running away from accountability for taking legal action against the Kogi-Central senator.

Who is Obi Ezekwesili?

Ezekwesili, who served as minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that the federal government was prosecuting Natasha on behalf of Akpabio.

However, the presiding Judge, Justice Orji, according to the former minister, rejected the application of the federal government lawyer to send Natasha to prison. The court subsequently fixed September 23, 2025, to commence the hearing of the suit.

His tweet reads in part:

"The FG lawyers filed and argued that Senator Uduaghan be denied bail and sent immediately to prison until the trial, which the presiding Judge, Justice Orji, fixed to commence on September 23, 2025."

Her full statement is here:

Recall that the Kogi senator, who was suspended by the Senate for violating the Chamber's standing order, is facing a criminal defamation suit that the federal government had filed against her in suit No. CR/297/25.

Why does FG drag Natasha to court?

The case proceedings were scheduled in response to the defamatory statement the suspended senator allegedly made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, bordering on an assassination plot.

The Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF) in the Ministry of Justice had filed the suit on Friday, May 16.

Suspended Senator Natasha was facing prosecution under Section 391 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990, based on the court filing. Under the section, it is criminal to claim to damage the reputation of another person.

The court document indicated that Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president and the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, had been scheduled to testify as witnesses in the case. The duo were also listed as nominal complainants.

Court to hear Akpabio's suit against Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio's suit against the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has been scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, May 13.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court fixed the date after the second and third defendants made their submissions on Monday, May 12.

Natasha and Akpabio have been engaged in a legal and media battle since they had an encounter during the Senate plenary in February this year.

