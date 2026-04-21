Supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso unveiled the Obi–Kwankwaso Movement with nationwide structures ahead of ADC primaries

National Publicity Secretary Justin Ijeh described the coalition as a reform-driven platform uniting Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya, NNPP and ADC forces

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s refusal to step down intensified tensions within the ADC as key contenders positioned for the presidential ticket

Supporters of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have unveiled a new political pressure group, the Obi–Kwankwaso Movement.

Legit.ng reports that this move was seen as reshaping alliances ahead of the presidential primaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As ambitions rise within the ADC, an unexpected alliance is beginning to shift momentum in the race for power. Photo credit: @atiku/@PeterObi/@KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

The group, which was launched in Abuja on Monday, April 20, said it has already built structures across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with state and zonal coordinators appointed to drive mobilisation.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Justin Ijeh, disclosed this in a statement, describing the initiative as a broad coalition drawing strength from the Obidient Movement, Kwankwasiyya, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the ADC.

Movement positions itself as national reform platform

Addressing journalists, Ijeh said the platform represents a unifying force aimed at confronting Nigeria’s current challenges and offering a new political direction, Vanguard reported.

He said,

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. Today, as our people endure the weight of unprecedented economic hardship, the soaring cost of living, and the persistent shadow of insecurity, the Obi–Kwankwaso (OK) Movement formally announces the unveiling of its national and state structures.

“This is more than a political milestone; it is the birth of a coordinated, nationwide engine for systemic reform and national rebirth.

“We recognise the exhaustion felt in every Nigerian household. Yet, in this moment of darkness, the OK Movement stands as a beacon of resolute hope.

“The movement is a home for all well-meaning Nigerians. We reject the politics of tribalism, regionalism, and religious sentiment that have long been used to keep our people divided while the nation falters.”

He added that the group would soon begin formal inauguration of its state chapters, urging Nigerians to join what he described as a collective push for change.

“In the coming weeks, the official inauguration of our state chapters will commence across the federation.

“This is an open invitation to every Nigerian who believes that our current reality need not be our final destiny.

“Through solidarity, purposeful leadership, and the courage to demand better, we will prevail,” Ijeh stated.

Alignment with existing Obi support base confirmed

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, confirmed that the new group is working in tandem with existing Obi support structures towards a possible joint presidential ticket under the ADC, Punch reported.

“Yes, Ijeh and others are some of our people. There is no division. Both the OK Movement and The Village Boys Movement are working for the same purpose,” he said.

Atiku’s stance fuels tension within ADC

The emergence of the movement comes amid growing unease within the ADC following the declaration by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of his intention to contest the party’s presidential ticket.

Atiku, in a recent interview, maintained that he would not step down for any aspirant, a position that has stirred concerns among supporters of other contenders.

He also downplayed the chances of other northern aspirants, insisting none matched his political reach.

Battle lines drawn as contenders position for ticket

Obi and Kwankwaso are among several high-profile figures believed to be eyeing the ADC ticket, alongside former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The party, chaired by former Senate President David Mark, has also attracted prominent figures such as former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Backers of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso unveil the Obi–Kwankwaso Movement as they build structures across all 36 states. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@PeterObi/@KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the Kwankwasiyya movement has rejected claims that Kwankwaso’s political influence is waning, particularly in Kano, insisting that both he and Obi retain strong grassroots support nationwide.

The development highlights intensifying rivalry within the opposition coalition as different blocs consolidate their positions ahead of the primaries.

Labour Party distances itself from viral posts

In a related development, the Labour Party has disowned viral social media messages urging Obi and Kwankwaso to return to its fold.

The posts, which circulated on X using the party’s identity, had called on both politicians to abandon the ADC amid uncertainties surrounding its internal dynamics.

ADC youths tackle Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the National Youth Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised former vice president Atiku Abubakar over his recent comments on the 2027 presidential election, accusing him of undermining the unity of the party and its emerging coalition.

Atiku, in a recent interview with Arise Television, spoke on his political journey, his ambitions, and the future of the ADC, alongside other presidential hopefuls within the party.

Source: Legit.ng