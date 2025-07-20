Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is in a bullish mood following a recent judgment of the court that favoured her

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reiterated that her suspension from the senate did not stop her from working for her constituency

The lawmaker stated that she has communicated her intentions via a letter to the Akpabio-led senate

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has declared her readiness to resume legislative duties at the senate on Tuesday, July 22.

Channels Television reported on the development on Sunday, July 20.

Nigerian Tribune also noted Akpoti-Uduaghan's vow.

This is despite an ongoing appeal by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, following a court judgement that ordered her reinstatement.

The senator representing Kogi Central reaffirmed her commitment during a visit to her constituency after her suspension was voided by a court.

Senator Natasha said:

“I have pretty much two months more before the six months expire. However, I have written to the Senate again telling them that I’m resuming on the 22nd, which is on Tuesday, by the special grace of God.

“I will be there.”

Senator Natasha's video can be watched below:

Natasha's legal battles

Legit.ng reports that Senator Natasha's battle extends beyond the red chamber. There is tension between Senator Natasha and Akpabio.

The dispute between the senate and the Kogi senator dates back to a heated argument over sitting arrangements in February, which led to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension in March.

The Kogi senator, minutes before her controversial suspension, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Since then, both parties have filed different lawsuits against one another, demanding billions of naira from each other.

Beyond her experience in the senate, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan also said that her ordeal is a reflection of the challenges faced by Nigerian women.

She argued that her suspension was part of the gender discrimination that prevents women from having a voice in leadership in Nigeria.

Snapshot of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan serves as a member of the 10th national assembly representing Kogi Central senatorial district since 2023. A member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), she is the first elected female senator in Kogi state.

Born to a Nigerian father and Ukrainian mother, Akpoti was educated at the University of Abuja.

'Senate, like a secret cult'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said the senate is like a “cult”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she was being punished for speaking out against the system and that she now feared for her and her two-year-old's safety as her security detail had been stripped.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that the harassment had been experienced for several months.

