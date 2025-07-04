The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has issued a stern warning to suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Arewa group is demanding that Akpoti-Uduaghan stop her media campaign and comply with the court's ruling supporting the Senate’s disciplinary actions

In a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, NEYGA hailed the Federal High Court judgement that found Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt and ordered her to pay N5 million fine, further vindicating Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has criticised suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding that she immediately end her "media theatrics" and comply with the court’s ruling affirming the Senate’s disciplinary actions.

Akpabio: Natasha told to pay N5m fine for contempt

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday found Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, guilty of contempt over a satirical post she made in defiance of a court order.

Justice Binta Nyako in the trial court, in her judgment, explained that the embattled senator went against the court order when she published a satirical apology against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

According to the court, Natasha's satirical apology, which was published on her Facebook page on April 7, contravened the court order, which was placed on the parties involved in the case by the court.

As part of the ruling, the court consequently ordered the suspended senator to publish an apology within seven days. The apologies should be done in two national dailies as well as on her Facebook page.

Also, the court held that Senator Natasha should pay the fine of N5 million, owing to the fact that the contempt she committed was in a civil proceeding.

Arewa Group asks Natasha to end media propaganda

Reacting, in a statement issued on Friday, July 4, signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, NEYGA declared that the verdict has fully vindicated Senate President Godswill Akpabio exposing Natasha’s defiance as nothing but “shameless propaganda" damaging Nigeria’s image.

"The court’s judgment is crystal clear. Senate leadership acted within the law," the group said.

"Natasha must stop playing the victim, pay her fine, tender an apology, and quit embarrassing Kogi Central with this endless drama.

Speaking further, NEYGA slammed the suspended senator for exploiting public sympathy while disregarding the judiciary’s authority, warning:

"This isn’t about Natasha’s ego, it’s about respecting institutions. If she truly cares for her people, she’ll swallow her pride and comply."

The group also saluted the judiciary for upholding Senate procedures, stating:

"This ruling proves Akpabio acted without malice, only enforcing order. Those crying foul are enemies of democracy."

Sympathising with Kogi Central’s "painful patience," NEYGA urged the constituents to hold Natasha accountable, stressing that "Leadership requires humility. Her continued defiance insults the very people she claims to serve."

Court grants Natasha bail on FG’s fresh charge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was granted bail in a case involving her and the Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, as the federal government slammed fresh charges against her.

Natasha was suspended for six months from the Senate and was accused of making false assassination claims against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello.

