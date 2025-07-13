Akpabio: 'Why Senate Cannot Reinstate Natasha Now,' Spokesperson Opens Up
- The Senate, through its spokesperson, has noted with concern that some Nigerians were allegedly fanning the Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan matter out of their low level of understanding of the workings of the upper legislative chamber
- The Senate said individuals who hold the belief that the national assembly is persecuting Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan were merely wishing the national assembly to be a lawless institution
- Following a federal high court judgment ordering the reinstatement of Senator Natasha, the Senate has resolved to exercise caution and uphold due process, pending receipt of the CTC of the ruling
FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Sunday, July 13, said that it cannot reinstate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, until it considers the contents of the certified true copy (CTC) of a recent court verdict.
As reported by Vanguard, the Senate said it needed to see the CTC of the federal high court's ruling in the case involving Senator Natasha and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
Natasha: Senate to receive CTC judgment
Senator Yemi Adaramodu, senate spokesperson, was said to have stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Recall that recently, at the federal high court, Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako ordered the Senate to recall Senator Natasha from suspension.
Against the backdrop of the court's verdict, Adaramodu noted that the upper legislative chamber had applied for the CTC, stressing that until the document was received and studied, the Senate could not take a position on the matter.
He said:
“The Senate had applied for the CTC since Monday (July 7). We expect to receive the document, and upon receipt, we will comply with the court order’s content.
“But first, the senate will sit and consider the contents of the CTC, and when we look at the contents, then we shall take a position."
Tussle amid Natasha Uduaghan's suspension
Natasha filed the suit on March 3, initially, to halt an investigation by the Senate and its Committee on Ethics into alleged misconduct stemming from Senate proceedings where she had an altercation with Akpabio over her assigned seat.
She sued the clerk of the Senate, the Senate, Senator President Akpabio, and Neda Imasuem, who is the chairperson, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct.
As the case progressed in court, the matter continued to stir up public commentaries.
Senate removes Natasha as committee chair
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha was removed as the chairperson, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs.
Akpabio announced Senator Aniekan Bassey from Akwa Ibom North East as Natasha’s replacement.
The Kogi Central senator will now resume at the national assembly from suspension without heading any committee.
