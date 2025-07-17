The chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state, Chijioke Ihunwo, set the record straight on claims of defection to the ADC

Akpor, Rivers state - The chairman of Obio/Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state, Chijioke Ihunwo, has addressed the information going around in the state that he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as "false and malicious".

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of River State, Chijioke Ihunwo, denied resigning from People's Democratic Party to join All Democratic Congress. Photo credit - @AmbChijioke

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement shared on Ihunwo's official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, July 16.

According to the statement, Ihunwo declared his commitment to the leadership of Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as he denied any intentions of joining any political party.

The statement read:

"I would like to address a matter that has recently come to my attention. There is a false and malicious report circulating on social media that suggests I have either defected or am considering defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that this report is entirely baseless, misleading, and should not be given any credence whatsoever.

"It is important for me to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. I stand firmly by the Governor's side and fully support the ongoing endeavors to ensure good governance for the people of Rivers state."

Ihunwa reiterated that the information is a fabrication aimed at shifting the public's attention from the governance and progress concerns of the state.

"It is crucial for the public to recognize that the report of my defection is nothing but a fabrication, designed to divert attention from the real issues concerning governance and progress in our beloved State," he concluded.

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of River State, Chijioke Ihunwo, denied resigning from People's Democratic Party to join All Democratic Congress. Photo credit - @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

APC tasks opposition gov to join party

Legit.ng previously reported that ahead of the 2027 election, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south-south have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and three governors of the zone. The stakeholders announced the resolution after a meeting in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The meeting was attended by Godswill Akpabio, senate president; Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North; Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation; and others.

The stakeholders urged the two remaining south-south governors — Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers — who are not APC members, to join the ruling party.

Fubara boasts of grassroots support

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara said he has the support of the people of Rivers state amid the feud with the pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers. Governor Fubara thanked the people for standing with him and for their continued support.

He stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the Rivers State Fire Service Sub-Station at Rumuodomaya in Obio/Akpor local government area on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The governor promised that his administration would not cease to effectively pilot the ship of state.

Source: Legit.ng