The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate recall of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Justice Binta Nyako of the court, in a judgment on Friday, July 4, said that the six-month suspension that the Senate slammed on the Kogi lawmaker was "excessive".

The court also faulted the Senate Standing Rules' Chapter 8 and Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers and Privileges Act, stating that the two provisions were overreaching.

