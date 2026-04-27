Kefas Wungak Ropshik has announced his intention to run for the 2027 Plateau governorship under the PDP

Ropshik's loyalists said his grassroots engagement and 'humility' position him as a credible candidate for local challenges

The PDP chieftain's supporters emphasised Ropshik's 'servant-leadership and focus on unity to promote peace' in Plateau, a state affected by insecurity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - A prominent community leader, Kefas Ropshik, has formally signalled his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Plateau under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ropshik, popularly known as “Kefiano,” made his intention known recently while addressing his supporters in his local government area.

Kefas Ropshik declares governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 Plateau State election. Photo credit: Kefas Ropshik

Source: Facebook

Although he noted that the event was not his official declaration, the turnout, according to him, was impressive.

He said in a statement made available to Legit.ng by his media team:

“I am even surprised at the mammoth turnout, despite the fact that this is not an official declaration yet. I am very sure that my people and the good people of Plateau State want me, and I am fully prepared to make them proud.”

Legit.ng reports that if Ropshik secures the PDP governorship ticket for the state, he may face off against the incumbent governor, Caleb Mutfwang, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ropshik's loyalists say his consistent engagement with grassroots communities, coupled with his humility and accessibility, has earned him widespread admiration across different demographics in Plateau state. According to them, the PDP governorship aspirant’s understanding of local challenges positions him as a credible candidate capable of addressing issues such as insecurity and alleged infrastructural deficit.

Furthermore, they express their belief that Ropshik’s purported selflessness, empathy, commitment to community development and conflict mediation, as well as his inclusiveness, make him well-suited to lead a diverse and complex state like Plateau.

A supporter, Robert Obetta, speaking at the gathering, said:

“Plateau needs a leader who understands the pains of the people and is willing to act. Chief Ropshik has shown over the years that he is not just a politician, but a servant-leader.”

Per political analysts, Ropshik's emphasis on unity and social cohesion could play a significant role in promoting peace and stability in a state often affected by communal tensions.

Source: Legit.ng