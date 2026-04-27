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Moves to Unseat Governor Mutfwang: Kefiano Throws Hat into The Ring Ahead of 2027 Election
Politics

Moves to Unseat Governor Mutfwang: Kefiano Throws Hat into The Ring Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read
  • Kefas Wungak Ropshik has announced his intention to run for the 2027 Plateau governorship under the PDP
  • Ropshik's loyalists said his grassroots engagement and 'humility' position him as a credible candidate for local challenges
  • The PDP chieftain's supporters emphasised Ropshik's 'servant-leadership and focus on unity to promote peace' in Plateau, a state affected by insecurity

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - A prominent community leader, Kefas Ropshik, has formally signalled his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Plateau under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ropshik, popularly known as “Kefiano,” made his intention known recently while addressing his supporters in his local government area.

Political figure Kefiano announcing his intention to contest in the 2027 elections, signaling entry into the political race.
Kefas Ropshik declares governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 Plateau State election. Photo credit: Kefas Ropshik
Source: Facebook

Although he noted that the event was not his official declaration, the turnout, according to him, was impressive.

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He said in a statement made available to Legit.ng by his media team:

“I am even surprised at the mammoth turnout, despite the fact that this is not an official declaration yet. I am very sure that my people and the good people of Plateau State want me, and I am fully prepared to make them proud.”

Legit.ng reports that if Ropshik secures the PDP governorship ticket for the state, he may face off against the incumbent governor, Caleb Mutfwang, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ropshik's loyalists say his consistent engagement with grassroots communities, coupled with his humility and accessibility, has earned him widespread admiration across different demographics in Plateau state. According to them, the PDP governorship aspirant’s understanding of local challenges positions him as a credible candidate capable of addressing issues such as insecurity and alleged infrastructural deficit.

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Furthermore, they express their belief that Ropshik’s purported selflessness, empathy, commitment to community development and conflict mediation, as well as his inclusiveness, make him well-suited to lead a diverse and complex state like Plateau.

A supporter, Robert Obetta, speaking at the gathering, said:

“Plateau needs a leader who understands the pains of the people and is willing to act. Chief Ropshik has shown over the years that he is not just a politician, but a servant-leader.”

Per political analysts, Ropshik's emphasis on unity and social cohesion could play a significant role in promoting peace and stability in a state often affected by communal tensions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
JosAPCPlateau StatePDP
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