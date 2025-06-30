Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Monday, June 30, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, bail on self-recognition in a case involving her and the federal government.

As reported by Vanguard, The CaAkpoti-Uduaghan made herself available on Monday morning before the Federal High Court in Abuja for her second arraignment over alleged defamation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The federal government has docked the suspended Senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, before the Federal High Court on a fresh six-count charge.

The embattled lawmaker who was earlier handed a six-month suspension by the Senate was alleged to have made false assassination claim in the charge marked CR/297/25.

The defendant was said to have made an allegation that some politicians opposed to her were plotting to assassinate her.

According to FG, the lawmaker committed the alleged crime when she addressed her supporters in Kogi state and on April 3, 2025, during a live broadcast on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

She was specifically accused of naming the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and a former governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as participants in the meeting where the plot to eliminate her was hatched.

FG told the court that the defendant insisted that both Akpabio and Bello agreed that she should be eliminated in Kogi state under circumstances that would appear as a mob action.

She was accused of making false imputation that she knew would harm the reputation of both Senator Akpabio and ex-governor Bello, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 24(2) (c) of the Cybercrime Act.

Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her before trial Justice Muhammed Umar.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, told the court that he did not file any process to challenge her release on bail.

Source: Legit.ng