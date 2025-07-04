The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday morning, July 4, found the senator representing Kogi Central, suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, guilty of contempt of court.

Justice Binta Nyako in the trial court, in his judgment, explained that the embattled senator went against the court order when she published a satirical apology against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

Court says Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is guilty of the contempt of court Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

According to the court, Natasha's satirical apology, which was published on her Facebook page on April 7, contravened the court order, which was placed on the parties involved in the case by the court.

