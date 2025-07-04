Breaking: Court Finds Suspended Senator Natasha Guilty
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday morning, July 4, found the senator representing Kogi Central, suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, guilty of contempt of court.
Justice Binta Nyako in the trial court, in his judgment, explained that the embattled senator went against the court order when she published a satirical apology against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.
According to the court, Natasha's satirical apology, which was published on her Facebook page on April 7, contravened the court order, which was placed on the parties involved in the case by the court.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng