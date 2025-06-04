Africa Digital Media Awards

Eid-El-Kabir: Jubilation As Nigerian Governor Announces Free Train Ride from Lagos to His State
Nigeria

by  Esther Odili

by  Esther Odili
2 min read
  • The Osun state government led by Governor Ademola Adeleke has launched a five-day free train service that targets Osun residents living in other parts of the Southwest region who wish to travel home for Eid celebrations
  • The service is scheduled to operate from Thursday, June 5, to Tuesday, June 10, 2025, providing a convenient and free travel option for indigenes between Lagos and Osogbo, the state capital
  • In 2024, Osun announced a similar free train service for its citizens living in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, enabling them to travel for the Eid celebrations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has launched a free train service initiative to facilitate the travel of Osun residents back home to celebrate the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Eid-El-Kabir: Osun govt announces free train ride, shares details
Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has launched a five-day free train ride for residents in the state during the Eid-el-Kabir festival. Photo credit: Osun state government
Source: Instagram

How Osun citizens will benefit from 5 days free train ride

According to a flier announcing the initiative in the state, the service will operate between Thursday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, the ‘homecoming train’ will depart from the Iddo train terminus in Lagos on Thursday at 10 a.m. for Osogbo. The return trip from Osogbo to Lagos is scheduled to leave on Tuesday next week at the same time.

The initiative is aimed at easing the journey of indigenes of the state going home during the festive period.

Details of how Osun citizens will benefit from the free train ride has emerged
Osun citizens can now travel for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations for free thanks to the state government. Photo credit: Nigeria Railway Service
Source: UGC

This is not the first time the state government has announced a free train service for citizens living in other parts of the Southwest region to enable them to travel for Sallah celebrations.

The state government has been announcing free train services since 2017.

Tinubu's FG offers free train rides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in 2024, the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced free train rides on all federal trains from 20 December to 5 January, as revealed by Minister of Information Mohammed Idris.

This initiative aims to alleviate transportation costs, especially during the festive period, in line with President Tinubu's efforts to support vulnerable Nigerians.

The free service will be welcomed by many, particularly given the high transport costs following last year's petrol subsidy removal.

Source: Legit.ng

