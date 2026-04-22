Breaking: Supreme Court Makes Pronouncement on ADC Crisis

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the embattled ADC national chairman and former Senate president, David Mark

Justice Mohammed Garba-led panel of the apex court made the decision after the counsels to the party adopted the briefs of the matter

Mark has filed the appeal to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal that favoured factional ADC national chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe

The Supreme Court has said that the date of judgment would be communicated to the parties in the appeal filed on the crisis rocking the coalition adopted party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel made the announcement after the lawyers of the parties adopted their various briefs and prayed that they should grant their prayers.

Supreme Court to give judgment on the ADC crisis Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The appeal, which was filed by embattled ADC national chairman and former Senate president, David Mark, was marked SC/CV/180/2026. The suit was against the March 12 ruling of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed his appeal against the ruling of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 4, 2025.

The ruling declined to grant some injunctive relief, which were contained in an injunctive relief that were contained in an ex parte application that was filed by the factional national chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala Gombe.

ADC: Nigerians react as Supreme Court reserves ruling

The Supreme Court ruling has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ola Salami explained the impact of the decision on the party:

"This means that unless the SC judgment is delivered before the deadline set by INEC for the submission of party candidates, and the judgment favours one of the sides of the dispute, INEC won't allow any of the sides to submit candidates for the January 2027 general election. Wàhálà."

Nigerians react as Supreme Court reserves judgment on ADC crisis Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Umar Aliman expressed confidence in the Supreme Court:

"Nafi'u Bala has failed to hold a convention yesterday. Something that APC and the President spend billions just to bring confusion, yet they've failed, so the Apex court will preside over the judgment. I believe that the Supreme Court is not like a higher court. We're law-abiding."

Dan Arewa expressed worries over the delay in the judgment:

"The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in David Mark’s appeal over the ADC leadership dispute, with the date to be communicated later. Meanwhile, delays keep dragging on despite INEC’s clear timelines; this uncertainty isn’t good for the process or public confidence."

Minugirl maintained that the atmosphere is tense and that judgment should be delivered on time:

"Hmmm, this is really a tense moment. When a matter gets this far and judgment is reserved, it shows how deep and sensitive the dispute is. At the end of the day, what people want is clarity and fairness, because prolonged uncertainty only increases frustration and division."

You can read more comments on X here:

Amaechi tells ADC how to win Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC presidential ticket race intensified as Peter Obi reportedly appealed to his counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, to step down for him.

Obi was reported to have visited the former governor of Rivers, along with some Southeast leaders, at his Abuja residence ahead of the primary.

A source privy to the weekend meeting disclosed Amaechi's response to the delegation as the INEC deadline for party primaries drew closer.

Source: Legit.ng