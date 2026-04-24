Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Benjamin Chika Ugwu as coordinator of Southeast Support Groups

The appointment of Ugwu was announced in a statement by the media adviser to the former vice president, Paul Ibe, on Thursday, April 23

According to the statement, the new appointee's role covers all five states in the southeast, which are Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has appointed Benjamin Chika Ugwu as special assistant and coordinator of Southeast Support Groups.

Paul Ibe, the media adviser to the former president, announced the appointment of Ugwu in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, April 23.

Atiku Abubakar gives an appointment to Benjamin Chika Ugwu Photo Credit: @omonlakiki

Source: Twitter

The former vice president explained that the role of Ugwu cuts across the five states in the southeast, which include Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo. He was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating, professionalising and supporting all of Atiku's support groups in the southeast.

According to the state, the new appointee is a distinguished academic, entrepreneur, public servant, and philanthropist and his career cuts across education, business, governance, and community development. He was born on December 22, 1970. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Studies, PGD in Economics, MSc in Economics and a doctorate degree in Petroleum Economics.

The development came as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially commenced the activities for the 2027 general election processes, as the 38-day window for political parties to conduct their primaries has now opened.

Nigerians react as Atiku announces fresh appointment

However, the announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ezeani Malik said Atiku should not contest in the 2027 elections again:

"Is this man the only northern politician? He'll contest during the time for the north, and also contest during the south turn. He'll end up spoiling ADC. Support younger leaders, he said No, be an ADC national leader, he said. Wisdom is knowing when to yield."

Nigerians react as Atiku Abubakar appoints a Southeast support group coordinator Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

The Chronicles of a Professional criticised Atiku:

"Waste of time. Atiku shouldn’t be a spoiler. What he fought against during Jonathan’s time is what he is clearly doing, and wasting his money. Anyway, good for the Ugwu guy."

Zorrobankz tells Atiku's opponents what to do:

"Please, to all the Obidient, Atiku isn’t 'spoiling' anything; he is doing the boring, expensive work of building an institutional footprint in a region where people think he has already lost. If you think a man who has managed national logistics for 30 years is going to be bullied into silence by moral arguments and "Ottele" labels, then your eyes never open. Structure beats "vibes" every single Saturday at the polling unit. Na who built the shop dey decide who go sell in the market."

Evans Elvis claimed no southeasterner will support the former vice president:

"Only Ottele like you people will support @atiku in the southeast at this point in time. He should have some respect for the southern part of Nigeria. Let him wait till 2031. It's unconstitutional as they are arguing, Nigeria is not being ruled by its constitution. Eg Terrorism."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Wike takes fresh swipe at Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has launched a fresh attack on the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, after he criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who was a former governor of Rivers, described Atiku as a serial contestant and loser in Nigeria's political sphere.

The FCT Minister alleged that Atiku has continued to contest elections in Nigeria so that he can remain relevant in the country.

Source: Legit.ng