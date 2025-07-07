Several Nigerian politicians are exercising their democratic choice ahead of the 2027 general elections and changing political parties

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC not to get too carried away with the defections

The influential cleric explained that the notable movements to the APC do not translate to automatic victory for the ruling party in the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu not to be overconfident about a return for a second term.

Primate Ayodele's warning comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election.

Primate Ayodele warns President Tinubu during a prophecy book unveiling in Lagos on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Gale of defections ahead of 2027 election

Although the 2027 general election is still about one year and six months away, political parties have begun earnest preparation ahead of the polls.

This comes as governors and lawmakers who won their seats under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) flags have begun to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In April, Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta, shook the polity when he announced the defection of the entire political structure of the state to the APC. He disclosed that his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, lawmakers in both the senate and house of representatives, as well as all state assembly lawmakers, have decamped to the APC.

Similarly, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom directed all commissioners and political appointees to defect with him from the PDP to the APC or resign from their positions.

Political analysts expect more defections to be announced, but concerns linger over a situation where the APC dominates in all 36 states across the federation, giving way to a one-party system.

Primate Elijah Ayodele speaks to the press at the annual launch of 'Warnings To The Nations'. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Defections saga: Primate Ayodele wades in

Speaking on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual faith-based publication titled ‘Warnings To The Nations', the foremost cleric cautioned the President Tinubu-led APC that 2027 'may not be wholly about defections'. The unveiling of the prophecy book was attended by Legit.ng.

The preacher tagged his fresh message "special prophetic warnings".

Primate Ayodele said:

“APC will not care, but when they lose, they will now care. They are careless now, they may lose this election. Tinubu may not realise that many things will be used against him. Forget about the number of governors that are crossing to the APC. That crossing is not the answer now.”

He added:

“Tinubu must brace up. All these people (the defectors), they are deceiving him.

"Tinubu should not think the way it is; a lot of forces are fighting the ruling party. He must not think it is well. Don't be deceived. He should forget about the number of people coming to his party.

"They want to use six things to destroy Tinubu's government: security, economy, ethnicity, energy, creation of states, employment, and youth development."

Ayodele speaks as opposition forms coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele predicted that Atiku Abubakar would be picked as the candidate of the anti-President Tinubu coalition.

Ayodele ruled out the possibility of coalition members like Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai emerging as the group's presidential candidate with respect to the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng