Governor Ademola Adeleke could be re-elected in the 2026 governorship election in Osun state due to certain reasons

The governor and his party defeated the incumbent APC and Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the 2022 governorship election

No less than five factors have been considered to work for Governor Adeleke against the APC and other opposition parties in the election

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state will be testing his popularity for a second-term governorship ambition in 2026. The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the leading opposition in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC), are gearing up for the poll.

However, current political strategies show that Governor Adeleke of the PDP may retain the seat in the election, and the hope of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC returning to office could be dashed.

Governor Adeleke speaking about his administration

Source: Twitter

Below are some of the reasons Adeleke may be re-elected:

Strong PDP in Osun

The PDP in Osun state is going into the election with a united front. Although the PDP is having an internal crisis in many states and at the national level, but Osun case appeared different as there has been decorum so far.

Many leaders of the PDP who supported Adeleke in his first tenure, such as former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, have thrown their weight behind the senator.

Intellectually fit and sound

In the past, there have been attempts to discredit Adeleke by his opponents, majority of them saying he can’t speak or communicate, but the Ede-born politician has proved them wrong.

During the Osun governorship debates held by Channels Television, Senator Adeleke spoke for two hours and delivered his cogent plans for Osun without a teleprompter or written script. He has been the governor of the state since 2022.

The 'Serubawon' spirit is still alive

Adeleke is benefitting from his late elder brother's political structures, which have remained strong since his demise. Popularly known as 'Serubawon,' Senator Isiaka Adeleke was the first executive governor of Osun and a two-term senator under the PDP and the APC.

His popularity in the state has not waned even in death, and his political foot soldiers are working for his brother, Ademola.

Declining popularity of the APC

The ruling APC's popularity has recently declined, whether at the state or national level. In Osun, specifically, the PDP defeated the APC when it was in power at the state and national levels in 2022.

Also, the current economic policies of the APC at the national level could affect how the people of Osun state vote in the forthcoming governorship election.

Labour union endorsement

One major factor that could work in support of Governor Adeleke is the recent endorsement he got from the labour unions in the state.

The organised labours in the state have announced their support for the governor's second-term ambition, telling the APC and other opposition parties that there is no vacancy at the government house come 2026.

