Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, has dismissed reports alleging that he plans to defect, alongside five other governors, to the opposition ADC

In a statement, Governor Zulum described the rumour as baseless and a fabrication by unscrupulous elements seeking relevance

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Maiduguri, Borno state - Professor Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, on Sunday, July 6, dismissed rumour making the rounds about alleged plans by him to defect into the fold of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

Legit.ng reports that the Borno governor said he would not defect to the opposition ADC.

Borno's Zulum affirms loyalty to the APC and President Bola Tinubu. Photos credit: @ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

Rumour was rife on Saturday, July 5, about the imminent defection of Zulum defecting to the ADC. However, a statement he shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, in reaction to the rife reports, said the defection rumour is a speculation from the imagination of wishful thinkers.

Zulum not interested in ADC

The governor insisted that his loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is “sacrosanct”.

Zulum said:

“I have become aware of a fictitious and mischievous social media report circulating in certain quarters, alleging that I plan to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside five other governors.

“This is entirely false and exists only in the imagination of its sponsors. They are detractors who have made no meaningful contribution to the progress of Borno State or Nigeria. It is a classic example of cheap, politically motivated speculation designed solely to distract us and create unnecessary political tension.

“My loyalty to the APC remains firm, and my dedication is solely to the welfare and progress of Borno State. I urge the good people of Borno and the general public to disregard this fabrication. We have no time for cheap politics; our hands are full with the noble task of rebuilding and developing our dear state.”

The Borno governor added:

“I call on media outlets and the public to verify information from credible official sources and to ignore the desperate fabrications of those seeking relevance through disinformation. We remain resolute in our commitment to serving Borno state under the banner of our great party, the APC.”

Read more on the ADC coalition:

Coalition announces Mark, Aregbesola as leaders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC were sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against the Nigerian leader's second-term ambition.

This is as the coalition movement announced Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as its interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

The coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng