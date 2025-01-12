As the 2026 governorship election in Osun approaches, political activity in the state is heating up gradually

Both the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC), are gearing up for a fierce contest

With a year remaining in Ademola Adeleke’s term, Legit.ng highlights the various challenges and obstacles staring the governor in the face

Osogbo, Osun state - The next Osun state governorship election will come up in 2026.

Osun is a Yoruba-majority southwestern state with vast natural areas and a rich cultural heritage.

Osun is divided into three federal senatorial districts, each of which is composed of two administrative zones. The state consists of 30 local government areas (LGAs) and area offices, the primary (third-tier) unit of government in Nigeria.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights some factors that may contribute to a possible loss for Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent governor.

1) Tension in Osun PDP

A crisis appears to be simmering within the Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Oluwole Oke, a member of the house of representatives for Ijesa North federal constituency, accused Governor Adeleke of neglecting the Ijesa people.

Oke, who serves as the chairman of the house committee on foreign affairs and is a fifth-term lawmaker under the PDP, alleged that Adeleke has abandoned the Ijesa North region since his victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

In a recent Facebook post titled “Ijesa North People Are Not Stupid”, Oke outlined previous contributions to the region by past administrations. However, the legislator criticised Governor Adeleke’s administration, claiming that its only visible impact in his constituency (comprising Obokun and Oriade local governments) was a 1.5-kilometer road in each area.

He accused the governor of neglecting the region in terms of development and appointments.

Legit.ng reports that the tension between Governor Adeleke and Oke has sparked worry among PDP leaders, including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

2) Purported dissatisfaction with the PDP administration

The opposition has said that the PDP administration in Osun is struggling to demonstrate capacity in governance.

This, it alleged, presents "a clear opportunity" for it (the opposition) to end Adeleke’s reign.

3) Adeleke's alleged infractions

In a statement earlier in January, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun chapter, stated that Adeleke has not added any "acceptable value" to the status of the state.

The party, through its director of media and information, Kola Olabisi, said:

“Based on the brazen infractions that have become the hallmark of his administration, Governor Adeleke knows in his inner mind that he does not, in any way, merit the extension of his tenure beyond 2026 as the right-thinking members of the society who have been monitoring his actions and inactions are sufficiently convinced that the current administration has not added any acceptable value to the status of the state beyond its driver strangely dancing where he is supposed to display in-depth knowledge and tact."

