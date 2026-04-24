Benjamin Netanyahu revealed he delayed announcing his cancer diagnosis to prevent propaganda during the war

He reassured citizens that his health is excellent and the minor prostate issue has been fully treated

Netanyahu urged Israelis to prioritise medical check-ups and expressed gratitude to Hadassah Hospital’s doctors

On April 24, Benjamin Netanyahu shared on X that he had requested a two-month delay in publishing his annual medical report.

He explained that the decision was made to avoid releasing the information during the height of the war, stating:

Netanyahu explains cancer diagnosis delay to prevent wartime propaganda. Photo credit: Marc Israel SELLEM / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel."

Netanyahu’s health condition

Netanyahu reassured the public about his health:

He confirmed he is healthy and in excellent physical condition. He revealed a minor medical issue with his prostate that has been completely treated.

A year and a half ago, he underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate and has since been under routine monitoring.

During recent monitoring, doctors discovered a tiny spot of less than a centimetre in his prostate. Upon examination, it was identified as a very early stage malignant tumour, with no spread or metastases.

Treatment and recovery

Netanyahu explained that doctors presented two options: continued monitoring or treatment to remove the issue. He chose immediate treatment, stating:

"When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level."

He underwent targeted treatment, which successfully removed the tumour. He described the process as involving a few short treatments, during which he continued working and even read a book. The spot disappeared completely, and he expressed gratitude for overcoming the health challenge.

See the X post below:

Gratitude and public message

Netanyahu thanked the doctors and medical teams at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for their care. He also urged citizens of Israel to prioritise their health:

"Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors' instructions."

Finally, he offered prayers for peace and healing for those wounded in body and soul, sending a warm embrace on the eve of Shabbat.

Netanyahu urges citizens to prioritise medical check-ups and health monitoring. Photo credit: Ilia YEFIMOVICH / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu pens message to his brother killed in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has penned a deeply emotional message in memory of his older brother, Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu, who was killed during a daring military operation in Uganda many years ago.

Yoni Netanyahu (1946–1976) was a highly decorated officer in Israel’s elite Sayeret Matkal unit. He was killed while leading Operation Entebbe, also known as Operation Yonatan, a rescue mission in Uganda that freed more than 100 hostages held by terrorists.

The operation became a defining moment in Israeli military history, with Yoni remembered as a symbol of courage and sacrifice. Yoni Netanyahu’s story remains a powerful reminder of bravery and dedication, and his legacy continues to resonate in Israel and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng