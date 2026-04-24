Governor Siminalayi Fubara has advised Nigerians on who to rally behind in the next general election, stressing the need for unity and continuity

Fubara had described the President in positive terms while backing the continuation of ongoing national policies

Traditional rulers from across southern Nigeria had gathered in Port Harcourt to discuss unity, peace and development roles

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Nigerians to close ranks and support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, saying national cohesion is essential for sustained development.

The governor appealed on Thursday, April 22, while declaring open a meeting of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council in Port Harcourt, where he described the President as a committed and patriotic leader deserving of another term in office.

Rivers Gov Fubara Announces Who Nigerians Should Support in 2027

Source: Facebook

Call for continuity in governance

Fubara said Nigerians had a collective responsibility to back the President in order to ensure the continuation of ongoing policy reforms and development programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Daily Trust reported.

He stressed that progress would be better guaranteed through continuity, noting that the administration had recorded notable achievements within its first years in office.

According to him, while challenges still exist in parts of the country, there was confidence in the President’s leadership direction, Punch reported.

He said:

“Although challenges remain in certain regions, we all trust in Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and dedication to safeguarding our nation, transforming the economy and delivering equitable development to all regions.”

Tinubu described as committed and patriotic leader

The Rivers governor further praised President Tinubu as a “dedicated and highly patriotic” leader, adding that the opportunity for a second term would allow for deeper consolidation of reforms already underway.

He expressed optimism that more progress would be achieved if the President is re-elected in 2027.

Traditional rulers meet on unity and development

The event brought together traditional rulers from the South-South, South-East and South-West regions, with discussions focused on strengthening unity, peace, and cooperation among Nigeria’s southern regions.

The gathering also highlighted the role of traditional institutions in fostering cohesion and supporting national development efforts.

Tinubu, Fubara endorsed for 2nd term

President Bola Tinubu's second-term bid has been endorsed ahead of the 2027 general elections. The governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, also got backing to run for a second term.

A political group affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), APC Forum for Good Governance and Continuity, alongside over 500 other groups, endorsed both Tinubu and Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng