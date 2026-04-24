President Bola Tinubu sworn in Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma as the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Darma, an indigene of Katsina State, replaced Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who recently resigned from his post

Tinubu emphasised the need for competent leadership during national development challenges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma from Katsina State as the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Legit.ng reports that Darma replaced Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who recently resigned on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

New housing minister Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma takes oath of office. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu on Friday, April 24, 2026, administered the oath of office to Dr Darma from Katsina State, following his Senate clearance.

President Tinubu congratulated Dr Darma for coming on board at this “very challenging time of national development.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

“You have a very rich and interesting background. As a leader, we need competent hands like yours.

“There is no doubt that you have rendered valuable services in all the assignments you have embarked upon; You are a fitting peg in the right position.”

The President told him to be ready to serve in any capacity in which he is called upon.

Source: Legit.ng