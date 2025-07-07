The absence of Kano state All Progressives Congress leaders during Vice-President Kashim Shettima's recent visit to Kano state has raised questions about possible rifts within the APC

Shettima paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata, but was welcomed into the state by government officials who are NNPP chieftains

In response to speculations about possible boycott or internal party divisions, the secretary of the APC in Kano state, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, explained that "the absence was not political"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The absence of Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders during Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has sparked debate in the polity.

There is fresh political tensions as Kano APC leaders were absent during Vice President Shettima’s visit amid Ganduje’s exit as national chairman. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Shettima linked to Ganduje's sudden exit

As reported by Daily Trust, while Kano state government officials who are members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were on ground to receive the Vice President, officials of the state chapter of the APC were missing in action at the event last Thursday, July 3.

The development has stirred fresh debate in the polity with some alleging a crack in the APC following the sudden resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as national chairman of the party.

Legit.ng reported that Ganduje stepped down from his position as the APC national chairman in Abuja, the nation's capital on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Ganduje cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being but the resignation of the former governor of Kano state as APC chairman has been linked to the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Many believed that some APC leaders in the state were not happy over Ganduje’s ouster as APC national chairman and wondered the role Shettima played in the circumstance.

Kano APC leaders were absent during Vice-President’s visit to the state. Shettima received by Kano governor Abba Yusuf and other top NNPP officials. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

It wasn’t political – APC reacts

Interestingly, Shettima’s visit was to pay tribute to the late business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who passed away recently, and to commiserate with the people of Kano over the loss.

Daily Trust reported that at such high-profile events in Nigeria, it is customary for party leaders and supporters to welcome top-ranking officials like the Vice President, but the situation was different during Shettima’s visit, thus sparking debate.

However, the secretary of the APC in Kano state, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, dismissed speculations of a boycott or internal wranglings.

He told Daily Trust that the absence of party leaders at the condolence visit was purely due to miscommunication.

“We were fully aware of the visit, but communication came late. Before we could mobilise and move, it was already too late. Because the government was closer and already prepared, it took charge of the reception,” Sarina explained.

Despite the explanation, party supporters remain divided on the issue.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Musa Auwal, a political analyst told Daily Trust that the party must tread carefully.

“The APC in Kano has always played a major role in national politics, and any friction between the Kano structure and the presidency or perceived disloyalty could be politically costly in the long run,” he said.

Read more about Tinubu and Shettima ahead of 2027

Baba-Ahmed speaks on alleged Tinubu-Shettima rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former political adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has clarified the alleged rift in the presidency.

Baba-Ahmed, who recently resigned as the presidential aide, responded to the question on the claim that Shettima was being systematically sidelined in the presidency.

He said he did not notice any rift between Tinubu and Shettima when he was serving in that office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng