A video showing Rosy Meurer with Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna has surfaced on social media

The video featured the Nollywood actress and IK Ogbonna playfully teasing Charles Okocha about his influence

The funny video was shared online following rumours about Rosy's marriage with businessman Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has been spotted in a video with her male colleagues Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna on what appeared to be a movie location amid rumours about her marriage to businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Legit.ng reported that Churchill and Rosy unfollowed each other on Instagram as of April 24, 2026, causing a massive stir online.

A video of Rosy Meurer joking with Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna surfaced online amid rumours about her marriage. Credit: rosymeurer/charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

This social media rift came amid growing speculations that Olakunle Churchill might be returning to his ex-wife, Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer spotted with Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna

Friday, April 24, 2026, a video featuring Rosy Meurer and her male colleagues, Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna, was posted on Instagram.

The short video captured the moment Charles, aka Mr Phenomenal, and his team arrived, while Rosy and IK hailed him while referring to him as Agorithm as they taunted him over his influence.

Reactions trail video of Rosy Meurer with Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Charles also commented that men and women tell lies, a statement the actress and IK also agreed with, before driving off.

The caption of the video

"Everybody lies but ma ALGORITHM don’t lie."

As of the time this report was published, Rosy Meurer is yet to drop any statement regarding rumours about her marriage.

The video of Rosy Meurer with Charles Okocha and IK Ogbonna is below:

Reactions trail video of Rosy Meurer and colleagues

While many flooded the comment section to taunt the actress about her marriages, others expressed excitement to see her in the video after she took a break from social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

ebalu_022 reacted:

"They are just using Nigerian women to catch cruise. Y'all will wait for divorce till una kpai."

nchuo2024 reacted:

"Distance yourself from any form of disrespect my super woman. We love you."

iamoseroland commented:

"As her gist de fly for blogs, you quickly post ur content King of content you sabi this algorithm thing."

vcoco_empire said:

"Mr algorithm for minister of use happiness kill depression."

okechukwu_uma said:

"Forget the skit, I just came here to laugh at you . After the skit, enter house go wet your pillow with tears."

ifeanyichukwu_angel reacted:

"No wonder Ikogbonna was defending her in one of the blogs comment section. So it’s okay for her to scatter another woman’s home? So she can’t take what she dish?"

shugasavage6 said:

"Omo I just saw on snap that Tonto Dikeh ex husband wife allegedly file for a divorce i immediately rush to instagram to confirm and guess what this is d first video I am seeing."

Tonto Dikeh breaks silence amid Rosy's outburst

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto Dikeh spoke out following Rosy Meurer's outburst.

The Nollywood star chose to focus on her renewed Christian faith, stirring reactions from netizens.

This was after Rosy claimed she had never known Tonto, adding that they had never been friends.

Source: Legit.ng