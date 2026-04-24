Evans Okoro has shared a screenshot of what she allegedly went through at the hands of her ex-husband before the marriage ended

The actress got married in 2024, but the union crashed in 2025 as she cried out online

What she alleged her husband did to her got many talking about marriage, as they advised women

Nollywood actress Evans Okoro has shared what she allegedly went through while she was still married.

The actress got married in 2024, but the union ended in 2025 after she cried out online about her ordeal.

Reactions as Evans Okoro opens up on how ex-husband allegedly treated her. Photo credit@evansokoroofficial

Source: Instagram

In a post on Facebook, she shared WhatsApp messages from her chat with her ex-husband before the marriage crashed to show how she was treated.

According to her, he allegedly brought another woman home and slept with her while abandoning her. She added that when she confronted him, he humiliated her.

Evans Okoro shares more about crashed marriage

Sharing more, the movie star claimed she used to beg him to sleep with her, but he found it easier to be with other women. Okoro also shared her ex-husband’s response to the allegation of bringing another woman into their home.

The man reportedly said he did not cheat but only followed the lady to the room. Okoro questioned why he did not return to her and instead stayed away all night while their door was locked, but he had no response.

Fans advise Evans Okoro after opening up on how her ex-husband allegedly treated her. Photo credit@evansokoroofficial

Source: Instagram

Evans Okoro laments warning

The actress also stated that people warned her before she got married, but she still went ahead with the ceremony.

She lamented that her husband did not like her, yet married her, judging by how he allegedly treated her.

Fans react to Evans Okoro’s post

Reacting, fans said there must have been signs before she got married, which she may have ignored.

Others claimed the man was not genuine, alleging that he entered the marriage for personal gain but was eventually exposed.

Here is the Facebook post below:

Reactions to video about Evan Okoro's post

Reacting, some fans were taken aback to see what she posted about the man. They shared their opinion about her post. Here are comments below:

@adesquiaree said:

"Person wey ignore signs go definitely see wonders for front !!! Na just time e go take."

@Chinwe Ebere wrote:

"The signs were glaring jare..that guy no love you Cha cha."

@Chidinma Ezeji shared:

"He came to dig gold but ekpere nwanyi choosen digodi very active."

@Chinny Philia wrote:

"Omo this marriage nah view once."

@Uchefuna Nkeiruka Harmony commented:

"Evan na you knw wetin u see. Me, i saw a boy nt a man. We learn everyday sha. Oginikwa ,I think say dis case don close since."

@Chinenye Florence reacted:

"People are angry because you peppered them alot by setting camera."

Government demolish Evans Okoro's house

Legit.ng had reported that Evan Okoro cried out following her experience with the Delta state government.

The government demolished her house and destroyed her plantation and fish farm. She shared a video of how the house was and the remains as she cried bitterly in the recording.

He called out the governmenand lamnted about her hard work going down the drain.

Source: Legit.ng