Governor Ademola Adeleke has said recent rife media speculations about a likely defection are "fake news"

Governor Adeleke announced that he remains "a member and leader of the PDP in Osun state"

The Osun governor explained that the recent visit by the Adeleke dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which sparked the defection insinuations, is "a routine courtesy visit"

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state on Wednesday, June 4, reiterated that he is not defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to any political party.

According to a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, Governor Adeleke asserted that he remains "a bonafide member and leader of the PDP in Osun state". The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Rasheed faulted media speculations on an imminent defection of the governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement clarified:

“The media speculation about likely or imminent defection is fake news. Governor Adeleke remains a member and leader of the PDP in Osun state.

“The visit by the Adeleke dynasty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a routine courtesy visit. Any reading of defection agenda into the visit is mere fake news."

Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke sparked debate online following two separate visits to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu within a fortnight.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker first visited Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on May 25. He was accompanied by his friend, nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest and artiste manager Ubi Franklin.

During the visit, Cubana Chief Priest publicly endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid for the 2027 election.

Following the latest clarification by Governor Adeleke, Davido retweeted a social media post of the rebuttal.

Adeleke's family's visit to Tinubu

Davido’s second visit occurred on Tuesday, June 3, at the president’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, ahead of the Eid el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration.

This time, he accompanied his uncles, Governor Adeleke and Deji.

Adeleke disclosed the visit via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where he posted pictures from the meeting.

However, he did not disclose the specific details of the closed-door discussion.

Davido meets Remi Tinubu

In the same vein, Davido paid a visit to Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in Lagos.

The DMW label boss, who also flooded his Instagram stories with pictures from the visit, shared an image of himself with the Nigerian first lady.

While his supporters and fans applauded him, others criticised the singer's growing involvement in politics.

Adeleke joins Gbajabiamila in prayer for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to President Tinubu made Governor Adeleke say yes to the prayer that the APC will get stronger.

Gbajabiamila made the prayer during a courtesy visit to Governor Adeleke at the Osun government house in Osogbo.

The former speaker of the house of representatives prayed that the ruling APC would continue to grow stronger through the efforts of its members.

