Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke said yes to the prayer that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will get stronger

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the prayer during a courtesy visit to Adeleke

Nigerians have taken to social media to react as Adeleke joined Gbajabiamila in prayer for the ruling APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun state - Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made Governor Ademola Adeleke said yes to the prayer that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will get stronger.

Gbajabiamila made the prayer during a courtesy visit to Governor Adeleke at the Osun government house in Osogbo.

Nigerians react as Adeleke joins Gbajabiamila in prayer for APC. Photo credit: @osundotlife

Source: Twitter

The former speaker of the house of representatives prayed that the ruling APC would continue to grow stronger through the efforts of its members.

As reported by TheCable, a prayer to which he asked Governor Adeleke to say amen.

In a trending video, Gbajabiamila said:

“I want to say a prayer, and I want to hear your very powerful Amen,”

“By virtue of your work, APC will continue to get stronger. Say Amen.”

Turning to Adeleke, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Gbajabiamila added:

“Your Excellency, I didn’t hear your Amen.”

In response, Adeleke affirmed the prayer, saying, “Amen, we are all together.”

Jokingly, Gbajabiamila said, “That’s the point: we are all together.”

Nigerians react as Adeleke joins Gbajabiamila in prayer for APC

@Ade_Gokay

That's a tricky one for Ade-dancer. It will be interesting to see how the next gubernatorial election in Osun state will pan out.

@P_JayL

What did you want him to do before?

@ayomipomayokun

Very very soon he will agree to terms and conditions.

@shayzee24

APC will allow him to do his 8yrs freely

Politics sha.

@Darling88663948

While El Rufai, Obi, Atiku, and others are talking coalition, President Tinubu is busy forming coalition and alliances that will win him the presidency come 2027. The opposition will definitely labor in vain.

@Sakkanel

I just want to see how Davido will twist this.

@temitopeolani

Amen. We are all together 🤣🤣🤣

@mukh_tarr

Anti-party activities by @AAdeleke_01

🌚😅

Adeleke reveals stand amid PDP-APC defection talk

Recall that Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, shutting down rumours of an impending defection.

At a stakeholders' forum in Osogbo, top PDP leaders endorsed Adeleke for a second term and praised his administration’s performance.

The party issued a communique declaring confidence in the governor and reaffirming PDP unity ahead of future elections.

Adeleke allegedly Attempted to defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Osun state chapter of the ruling APC alleged that Governor Adeleke misled the PDP stakeholders by denying any intention to defect to the APC, despite allegedly failed efforts to do so.

According to the APC, Governor Adeleke’s defection bid failed after he was told he would not receive an automatic governorship ticket, contrary to his expectations ahead of 2027.

In an interesting twist, Adeleke’s spokesperson refuted the APC’s allegations and claimed that the governor’s strong performance makes defection unnecessary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng