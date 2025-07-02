The coalition of opposition parties on Wednesday, June 2, 2025, formally adopted the ADC as its platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027

Majority of coalition figures, which was first unveiled on March 20, includes key political figures such as ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Peter Obi had agreed to join the ADC after talks with the SDP collapsed

After Dumebi Kachikwu, ADC's former presidential candidate, said Obi and others aligned with the wrong ADC, Aisha Yesufu gave a brief explanation

FCT, Abuja - Aisha Yesufu, an ally of presidential hopeful Peter Obi, has clarified that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 'did not go into a coalition with other political parties'.

Legit.ng reports that in a post on her verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, July 2, Yesufu explained that the ADC was simply adopted by dozens of opposition figures in Nigeria.

Yesufu faults Dumebi Kachikwu's claim

The activist's clarification was in reaction to remarks by the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, who strongly reacted to the new coalition formation.

According to Kachikwu, the coalition came into ADC through the Ralph Nwosu faction.

Kachikwu said via a statement that he is watching the announced takeover of the ADC leadership by the coalition with amusement.

He claimed that the coalition is dealing with the former leadership of the party led by Nwosu. According to him, the tenure of the Nwosu-led executive of the ADC ended on August 21, 2022.

Kachikwu berated the coalition group, saying that they represent a bad chapter in Nigeria’s past. He, however, said that if they want to join the party, they should do so through the front door.

Wading into the former presidential hopeful's protest, Yesufu wrote:

"ADC did not go into a merger. They did not even go into a coalition with other parties. It was the party adopted by the coalition and he is saying this? No party has capacity to stop others from joining it or adopting it."

ADC: Nigeria's opposition leaders form alliance

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's opposition leaders on Wednesday, July 2, unveiled a new coalition which they say is aimed at unseating the ruling party in Africa’s biggest democracy ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

The coalition unveiling took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, challenging President Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress (APC), is believed to be led by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential vote.

Other prominent figures who attended the ADC event on Wednesday, July 2, include: former Governors Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Rotimi Amaechi and Aminu Tambuwal; Dino Melaye; Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun.

Also present were Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports; Dele Momodu, a media personality; and Gabriel Suswam, former senator.

Mark emerges as ADC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Tinubu and the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former sports minister, was unanimously appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC temporarily.

