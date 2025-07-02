Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has announced his resignation from the APC

Amaechi, who was a former governor in Rivers, made this known while speaking at the unveiling of the ADC, the party adopted by the coalition movement

The former minister criticised the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration for the challenges of the country

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers state, stated that Nigeria has been completely destroyed and that the country needed to be completely changed.

Former Minister Rotimi Amaechi announces resignation from the APC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Amaechi accuses APC of working with INEC

The former governor then accused the APC-led federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working together to hijack the next general elections in the country.

Amaechi announced his political shift at the official unveiling of the interim executive of the ADC in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2. He added that he was expecting the ruling party to have expelled him since he told its leadership to stop sending him messages for meetings.

He lamented that things have become so back for the country that Nigerians can no longer afford to eat because they have no money to buy food, and that inflation is on the rise. He stressed that he had tendered his resignation from the APC on Tuesday night, July 1.

Who are the coalition leaders

The ADC is the political party adopted by the coalition movement. The group, being led by the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, is being positioned to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

This decision to change its party from the earlier proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came as a result of observed discrepancies. The announcement for the adoption of the ADC was held on Wednesday. July 2, when Malami was also present.

According to sources who were privy to the development disclosed that the opposition leaders were concerned about the possibility of ADA being registered late by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the electoral deadline.

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Atiku Abubakar-led coalition opts for ADC as its political party Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Ex-Minister Malami dumps APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-Minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has announced his resignation from the APC to the ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng