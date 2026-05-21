The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate president between 2000 and 2003, who had also served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, as the chairman of its presidential primary election committee.

Sanusi Musa, a prominent party chieftain, has been appointed as the secretary of the committee, while five other influential politicians, including another former Senate president, Ken Nnamani and former speaker of the House of Representatives, have been appointed as members of the committee.

APC appoints former Senate president as chairman of its presidential primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Also, the ruling APC appointed all its governors, including Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, as the coordinators of the primaries in their states. The party had earlier scheduled its presidential primary for Saturday, May 23, in line with the schedule of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, May 21, adding that the "decisions were approved by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in accordance with the Constitution of the Party, the Electoral Act, and APC’s commitment to a transparent and credible primary election process."

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng