Breaking: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Others Attend ADC Coalition Unveiling in Abuja, Photos Trend
- Prominent opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, gathered at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for the official unveiling of an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The high-level meeting, which signals a renewed opposition front, was attended by former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai; and former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi
- The coalition is aligning under the banner of the ADC, which has been adopted as the unified political platform for opposition parties, including the PDP, LP, SDP, and other stakeholders
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections and politics in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Politicians from various opposition parties gathered on Wednesday, July 2, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for a media conference organised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
As reported by The Cable, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna; and Dino Melaye, a former senator, are among individuals already at the venue.
The Nation also noted the development.
Also present are Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports; Dele Momodu, a media personality; Gabriel Suswam, former senator; and Ireti Kingibe, a serving LP senator.
Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, are also in attendance.
Photographs of the meeting are currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).
Some images can be viewed below:
Adeyanju asks Sowore to join ADC coalition
Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, urged former presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore, to team up with the coalition movement.
Adeyanju wrote on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, July 2:
"Dear Egbon Omoyele Sowore, I know you are different and unlike the thieving Nigerian politicians but please consider joining the coalition, sir. Forget about what will people say about your long-lasting principles and ideological values, etc. Extraordinary circumstances calls for extraordinary measures. You will earn the permanent respect and admiration of all Nigerians if you make such a painful sacrifice.
"Politics is different from morality and activism; it’s a game of numbers. Let me also say that even in churches, there are witches and wizards. Everyone already know that you are uncompromising and different and you have nothing to prove to critics who will never like you anyway because of their support for their preferred candidates. Just consider the idea of joining the coalition sir. Respect and love always even if you don’t join."
Mark emerges as ADC chairman
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.
The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.
Source: Legit.ng
