Man posts video showing his first unexpected encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo, sparks buzz
- A Nigerian man shared a rare video documenting his personal encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church
- The man could be seen in the video on his knees beside the man of God as they interact together
- Social media users reacted to the footage by tapping into the blessings and praising the man for his humility
A Nigerian man has gone emotional after sharing a rare video showing his close encounter with the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.
The video, shared on TikTok by @bidemi_joshua on May 15, 2026, quickly captured the attention of many internet users, who reacted to the cleric's gesture.
Man shares rare encounter with Bishop Oyedepo
In the footage, the young man was seen on his knees directly beside the bishop under the hot sun while a colourful umbrella shielded them.
As the man remained on his knees in reverence, Bishop Oyedepo continued to pray intensely for him, surrounded by church ministers and workers.
The TikTok user expressed his profound gratitude for the rare privilege of meeting the popular man of God in such a lovely setting.
He shared the video with an onscreen caption that read:
"My encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo. Thank you Jesus."
The young man also added another caption to the post expressing his excitement, writing:
"My ENCOUNTER with BISHOP DAVID OYEDEPO. 🔥🔥🔥"
Reactions as man posts encounter with Oyedepo
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the TikToker's post below:
@The true vine said:
"More grace and anointing sir. 🔥🔥"
@changeling said:
"May this fire never burn low."
Watch the video of his encounter below:
Lady posts encounter with David Oyedepo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video Bishop David Oyedepo interacted with her while she was filming him.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng