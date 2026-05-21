A Nigerian man shared a rare video documenting his personal encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church

The man could be seen in the video on his knees beside the man of God as they interact together

Social media users reacted to the footage by tapping into the blessings and praising the man for his humility

A Nigerian man has gone emotional after sharing a rare video showing his close encounter with the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The video, shared on TikTok by @bidemi_joshua on May 15, 2026, quickly captured the attention of many internet users, who reacted to the cleric's gesture.

A Nigerian man shares a rare encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo credit: @bidemi_joshua/TikTok, David Oyedepo

Source: TikTok

Man shares rare encounter with Bishop Oyedepo

In the footage, the young man was seen on his knees directly beside the bishop under the hot sun while a colourful umbrella shielded them.

As the man remained on his knees in reverence, Bishop Oyedepo continued to pray intensely for him, surrounded by church ministers and workers.

The TikTok user expressed his profound gratitude for the rare privilege of meeting the popular man of God in such a lovely setting.

He shared the video with an onscreen caption that read:

"My encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo. Thank you Jesus."

The young man also added another caption to the post expressing his excitement, writing:

"My ENCOUNTER with BISHOP DAVID OYEDEPO. 🔥🔥🔥"

Reactions as man posts encounter with Oyedepo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the TikToker's post below:

@The true vine said:

"More grace and anointing sir. 🔥🔥"

@changeling said:

"May this fire never burn low."

Watch the video of his encounter below:

Lady posts encounter with David Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video Bishop David Oyedepo interacted with her while she was filming him.

Source: Legit.ng