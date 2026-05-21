Germany have announced their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, and goalkeeper Noah Atubolu did not make it

The Freiburg goalie, fresh off losing the Europa League final, suffers a heartbreak with his omission from the squad

Atubolu is eligible to play for Nigeria even though he has made clear his desire to represent the country of his birth

Germany have announced their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, and Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper Noah Atubolu was not included in the team.

Atubolu was in goal for Bundesliga SC Freiburg during their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Julian Nagelsmann excludes Noah Atubolu from Germany's 2026 World Cup squad. Photo by Markus Gilliar.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by DFB, Julian Nagelsmann announced his World Cup squad, with 40-year-old Manuel Neuer coming out of international retirement to make it.

Atubolu’s exclusion could tempt the Nigeria Football Federation to make another attempt to convince him to switch his nationality ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The goalkeeper was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, and has confirmed his decision to represent the country of his birth.

He earned his first call-up in October 2025, but has been overlooked since then, and a continuous snub could prompt him to change his mind and play for Nigeria.

Nigeria will welcome him with open arms as the Super Eagles are lacking in that department, despite recently having Arthur Okonkwo switch his international allegiance.

Stanley Nwabali has not played since AFCON 2025 after leaving Chippa United, and Francis Uzoho has failed to impress, leaving Maduka Okoye as the only top goalkeeper in the Eagles’ ranks.

Atubolu speaks about his U21 experience

Atubolu has played for Germany at age grades and last summer helped the U21 reach the Euros final, which they lost to the Young Lions of England.

He admitted that the tournament gave him valuable experience and built his mentality for the future, even though he lost the final.

“It gave me a lot of experience in my young career, and it helps with the mentality when you play in knockout phases, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals,” he told UEFA before the Europa League final.

“[The final] was a big game, which unfortunately we lost [against England]. I have taken [the experience] with me and turned it into motivation to get into another final as quickly as possible.

Noah Atubolu reacts after losing the UEFA Europa League final. Photo by Robert Michael.

Source: Getty Images

“I have given everything to do that and worked very hard. And now I'm playing in another final, and I'm very excited and want to win.”

At 23, Atubolu has plenty of years ahead to keep up his impressive performances and become Germany’s number one and is unlikely to consider the approach from Nigeria.

Okonkwo declares readiness for Eagles’ debut

Legit.ng previously reported that Arthur Okonkwo declared his readiness for his Super Eagles’ debut after earning his maiden call-up.

The Wrexham FC goalkeeper was named in the Unity Cup squad and the list for the high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng