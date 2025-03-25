Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the coalition will produce a president that was similar to that of 2014, where four of them ran for president and they all supported who won the election.

The former vice president made this known in his latest interview, where he responded to question of running for president in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who recently announced the coalition at a press conference, vowing their readiness to sack President Bola Tinubu in the next general election, recalled that a coalition produced the All Progressives Congress (APC), in which he was a part of.

See the video of the interview here:

Ahead of the formation of the APC, several political parties, including the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the New Peoples Democratic Party (N-PDP), which Atiku can be said to be a member, came together to form today's ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng