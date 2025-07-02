The coalition of opposition parties on Wednesday, June 2, 2025, formally adopted the ADC as its platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027

Majority of coalition figures, which was first unveiled on March 20, includes key political figures such as ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Peter Obi had agreed to join the ADC after talks with the SDP collapsed

Reacting to the development, outspoken Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, shared what he called 'a prophetic revelation'

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that Atiku Abubakar will be picked as the candidate of the anti-President Bola Tinubu coalition.

The Lagos-based cleric said this recently in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Ayodele speaks as opposition forms coalition

Ayodele ruled out the possibility of coalition members like Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai emerging as the group's presidential candidate with respect to the 2027 election.

He said:

“The coalition people are going to pick Atiku. Atiku is their candidate, not even El-Rufai, not even Amaechi or whoever. No. But there is a clause.”

Primate Ayodele added:

“It is not fully guaranteed that the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress, APC) can win. If they do not obey (my words), they can lose.”

Primate Ayodele's video can be viewed below:

ADC: Nigeria's opposition leaders form alliance

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's opposition leaders on Wednesday, July 2, unveiled a new coalition which they say is aimed at unseating the ruling party in Africa’s biggest democracy ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The coalition unveiling took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, challenging President Tinubu's APC party, is believed to be led by Atiku and Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential vote.

Other prominent figures who attended the ADC event on Wednesday, July 2, include: former Governors Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Rotimi Amaechi and Aminu Tambuwal; Dino Melaye; Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun.

Also present were Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports; Dele Momodu, a media personality; and Gabriel Suswam, former senator.

Mark emerges as ADC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Tinubu and the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former sports minister, was unanimously appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC temporarily.

