President Bola Tinubu appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new JAMB Registrar

Professor Aina succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, with a term ending in 2026

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, announced Professor Aina's appointment in statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Professor Aina will succeed Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure expires on July 31, 2026.

Professor Aina replaces Oloyede as new JAMB Registrar. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu appoints new JAMB registrar

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, said Professor Aina will be 40 in July 2026.

He said Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Onanuga made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The presidential aide said Professor Aina is a distinguished academic and systems expert.

He said the newly appointed JAMB boss has extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform.

Educational qualifcations of new JAMB Registrar

Professor Aina holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent.

He bagged a MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

According to the statement, Aina also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

"Aina began his career with JAMB during his National Youth Service, gaining foundational experience in national admissions and data-driven institutional processes. These insights have shaped his ongoing contributions to examination reform and systems optimisation."

Onanuga said Aina one of Nigeria's youngest Computer Engineering professors and will now make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar.

President Tinubu expected Professor Aina to bring to bear his vast experience, knowledge and practical insight into JAMB operations.

Tinubu irged Aina to take JAMB beyond the laudable heights achieved by his predecessor, Oloyede.

Professor Segun Aina is the new JAMB Registrar after Tinubu announced his appointment. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

JAMB releases 279 withheld UTME results

Recall that JAMB released 279 previously withheld UTME results following investigations into examination malpractice.

Results from suspicious centres remain withheld as investigations continue, ensuring integrity in examination processes.

Candidates can check their results by texting UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using their registered phone numbers.

Read more similar stories on UTME/JAMB:

JAMB gives update on original UTME result slips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng alsoreported that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 UTME original result slips has not yet commenced.

The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.

UTME candidates have been assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.

Source: Legit.ng