Breaking: Tinubu Appoints 40-Year-Old Professor as New JAMB Registrar
- President Bola Tinubu appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new JAMB Registrar
- Professor Aina succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, with a term ending in 2026
- Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, announced Professor Aina's appointment in statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Professor Aina will succeed Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure expires on July 31, 2026.
Tinubu appoints new JAMB registrar
Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, said Professor Aina will be 40 in July 2026.
He said Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Onanuga made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
The presidential aide said Professor Aina is a distinguished academic and systems expert.
He said the newly appointed JAMB boss has extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform.
Educational qualifcations of new JAMB Registrar
Professor Aina holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent.
He bagged a MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.
According to the statement, Aina also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.
"Aina began his career with JAMB during his National Youth Service, gaining foundational experience in national admissions and data-driven institutional processes. These insights have shaped his ongoing contributions to examination reform and systems optimisation."
Onanuga said Aina one of Nigeria's youngest Computer Engineering professors and will now make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar.
President Tinubu expected Professor Aina to bring to bear his vast experience, knowledge and practical insight into JAMB operations.
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Tinubu irged Aina to take JAMB beyond the laudable heights achieved by his predecessor, Oloyede.
JAMB releases 279 withheld UTME results
Recall that JAMB released 279 previously withheld UTME results following investigations into examination malpractice.
Results from suspicious centres remain withheld as investigations continue, ensuring integrity in examination processes.
Candidates can check their results by texting UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using their registered phone numbers.
Read more similar stories on UTME/JAMB:
- JAMB registration fee and closing date in 2026: All you need to know
- 2026 UTME: JAMB Sends Key Message to Candidates on Printing of Original Results
- JAMB Announces Major Update on UTME 2026 Change of Institution
- JAMB Issues Fresh Clarification as Debate Over Maths Requirement, 150 Cut-Off Mark Intensifies
- JAMB officially releases name, score, other details of highest scorer in UTME 2026
JAMB gives update on original UTME result slips
Meanwhile, Legit.ng alsoreported that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 UTME original result slips has not yet commenced.
The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.
UTME candidates have been assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.