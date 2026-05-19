The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate primaries held yesterday delivered a mix of triumphs and upsets, with party heavyweights and grassroots aspirants battling for tickets

While some prominent figures, including Senate leaders and sitting governors, secured victories, others faced surprising defeats that reshaped expectations

The contests highlighted the party’s blend of consensus arrangements and direct voting, underscoring both unity and rivalry within its ranks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate primaries held yesterday brought a mix of jubilation and disappointment across Nigeria, as party heavyweights and grassroots aspirants battled for tickets.

According to Daily Trust, the contests produced unexpected outcomes, with some prominent figures securing victories while others faced defeat.

APC Senate primaries showcase party unity as consensus candidates and direct voting shape outcomes across Nigeria. Photo credit: Adamsoshiomhole/GodswillAkpabio/x

Source: Twitter

Senate leaders secure APC tickets

Among the winners were key presiding officers of the Senate. Senate President Godswill Akpabio clinched the Akwa Ibom North West ticket with 121,425 votes.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau was affirmed as the candidate for Kano North, in a consensus exercise witnessed by thousands of party members and officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele also emerged victorious.

Barau expressed gratitude to party members, saying their endorsement reflected confidence in his leadership. INEC officials praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Governors triumph in primaries

Several sitting governors secured tickets. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State defeated former governor Rochas Okorocha with 230,464 votes against 1,098. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State emerged unopposed as consensus candidate for Gombe North. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun also won their respective primaries.

Uzodinma’s victory was declared by Retired Rear Adm. Williams Kayode, who noted the transparent conduct across 12 local government areas.

Kaduna produces strong contenders

In Kaduna State, former governor Ramalan Yero won the Kaduna North ticket with 6,060 votes, defeating Muhammad Mu’azu Mukaddas and Yusuf Bala Ikara. In Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani emerged winner with 9,105 votes, thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for their support. Meanwhile, Sunday Marshall Katung secured the Kaduna South ticket, a result hailed by local leaders as a reflection of grassroots wishes.

Delta state upsets

Delta State witnessed dramatic contests. Former governor Ifeanyi Okowa defeated serving Senator Ned Nwoko, scoring 4,462 votes against just three. In Delta Central, Ede Dafinone overcame former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege with 116,252 votes to 3,643.

In Kebbi, Senators Muhammad Adamu Aliero, Abdullahi Yahaya, and Jafar Muhammad Gajere emerged as consensus candidates following withdrawals by other aspirants. Similarly, in Borno, incumbents Ali Ndume, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and Kala Shehu Lawan were affirmed unopposed.

Other victories across states

Adams Oshiomhole was returned unopposed in Edo North with 24,284 votes.

In Bauchi, former House of Representatives members Ibrahim Muhammad Baba and Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi won the North and South tickets respectively.

Reports indicate that many aspirants withdrew from the race, while others were not cleared by the screening committee.

Big losers in the primaries

Notable defeats included Ovie Omo-Agege and Ned Nwoko, both of whom lost their bids despite their political influence. Their losses highlight the unpredictable nature of the primaries, where consensus, withdrawals, and direct voting shaped outcomes.

The APC Senate primaries showcased the party’s internal democracy, with both consensus arrangements and direct contests determining winners. While some victories were expected, others shocked observers, reinforcing the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape.

Senate leaders triumph with Akpabio, Barau, and Bamidele emerging successful in the primaries. Photo credit: APCng/x

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Biggest winners and losers from APC reps primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries across Nigeria on Saturday reshaped the party’s internal balance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Kaduna state, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, secured his ticket for a fifth term. His unopposed emergence reinforced his dominance in the APC’s legislative hierarchy.

Source: Legit.ng