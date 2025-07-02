President Bola Tinubu has been sent a warning note to gear up for the challenges ahead against his second-term ambition by the coalition

This is as the coalition movement announced former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its adopted ADC

According to multiple sources, the coalition movement also appointed the former sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi, as the interim publicity secretary of the ADC

David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, have reportedly been appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the newly adopted political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), by the coalition movement.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

When did coalition give appointment to Marck, Aregbesola

The Punch reported that reliable sources who witnessed the development confirmed the appointment after their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night, July 1. The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the coalition leaders unanimously agreed that the two political leaders should man the positions.

Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former sports minister, was unanimously appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC temporarily. The ADC and its newly constituted leadership are scheduled to be formally announced in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2.

Since its inauguration, Tinubu's government has seen a mix of achievements and challenges and several sectors of the country. However, opposition leaders have consistently criticised his government and branded it a failure.

2027 election: Criticism against the coalition

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to his or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Baba-Ahmed, in a recent interview, expressed concern about the chances of the coalition movement to build strong opposition against Tinubu and the APC in the next general election. The former presidential aide noted that the political figures in the coalition are prioritising their personal ambition against collective progress.

He added that none of the leaders should be in the position of determining who should be in the coalition movement. He stressed that a coalition only needed a generational shift, while urging former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai and others to work behind the scenes.

Coalition to adopt ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar and other coalition leaders have reportedly set to announce ADC as their political platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The ADC, according to sources, became the preference of the opposition leaders following concerns that the ADA proposed may not be registered by INEC before the electoral deadline.

This came at a time when the SDP, the earlier proposed political party for the coalition movement, plunged into a leadership crisis.

